Firefighters rescue three people on sailboat that ran aground in Plymouth

Plymouth firefighters rescued three people Wednesday morning attempting to sail to Florida after their vessel ran aground and they sent out a mayday call, Coast Guard and fire officials said.

The mayday call went out on VHF radio channel 16 around 7:30 a.m. because the 41-foot sailboat was being “pushed towards the rocks,” the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

The boat ran aground 75-100 feet offshore near 92 Center Hill Road, Plymouth fire officials said.