Firefighters rescue three people on sailboat that ran aground in Plymouth

Plymouth firefighters rescued three people Wednesday morning attempting to sail to Florida after their vessel ran aground and they sent out a mayday call, Coast Guard and fire officials said.
The mayday call went out on VHF radio channel 16 around 7:30 a.m. because the 41-foot sailboat was being “pushed towards the rocks,” the US Coast Guard said in a statement.
The boat ran aground 75-100 feet offshore near 92 Center Hill Road, Plymouth fire officials said.
Plymouth firefighters wore survival gear when they entered the water and got the two men and woman to shore uninjured, fire officials said in a statement
Advertisement
“The three individuals were transported via Brewster Ambulance to an area hospital to be evaluated for possible exposure to the elements,” fire officials said.
Before firefighters arrived, neighbors in the area, including Ret. Plymouth Fire Battalion Chief Michael Roy, put on wetsuits and attempted to assist the stranded sailors, officials said.
The boat departed Tuesday from Boston and was heading to Florida when the incident happened, authorities said.
Plymouth Fire was assisted by the Plymouth Harbormaster, U.S. Coast Guard and Plymouth Police Department.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.