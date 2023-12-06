‘Possum Christmas tree extravaganza’ widely shared on TikTok

The woman looked around the room to see if maybe one of her three dogs or cat had sneezed when she saw a long tail sticking out of her tree.

In a series of TikTok videos that have ricocheted across the Internet, a woman in Texas recorded a possum who was hiding in her tree before a sneeze gave it away.

Nothing says Merry Christmas like a sneezing, smelly possum stuck in your tree.

“I looked up and saw this giant, gray, breathing ball of fur,” said the woman, who goes by Brett.

In the original video that has gained 4.3 million views since it was posted last Wednesday, the possum is seemingly staring at her as she panicked about how it got in her house and how to get it out.

“I am literally freaking out right now,” she said. “I have no idea how this possum got into my house and up in my tree.”

In a second video posted Saturday, she said she was shocked so many people cared about her “possum Christmas tree extravaganza.”

She recounted the battle it was getting the possum to leave, including a full-on race around the living room.

“I thought they were slow animals but that must be a misconception because that mofo was fast,” she said.

She finally caught him and was able to safely put him outside.

“I probably would have kept it if it didn’t smell so horrid,” she said.

@brettbratt359 I don’t understand how this thing is in my house right now. ♬ original sound - Brett

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.