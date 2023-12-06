Pro-Palestinian supporters protest Biden ahead of Boston fund-raiser with James Taylor

“When people are occupied, resistance is justified,” they shouted together.

Several hundred protesters, a medley of red, black, white, and green, jammed Tremont Street between LaGrange and Stuart streets waving Palestinian flags, large and small, as they chanted down the “criminal Biden regime” and called for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, an end to the occupation of the disputed Gaza territory, and a halt to all US aid to Israel.

When President Biden’s motorcade whizzed past the pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Boston’s theater district Tuesday night, the tightly packed crowd instantly fell into unison, booing the leader they labeled “Genocide Joe” and repeatedly crying “shame.”

At sight of the motorcade, the booing crowd fell into a chant of “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!”

Biden’s visit to Boston kicked off a month of fundraisers as the Democrat seeks a second term in office. Biden had three events in Boston, capped by a concert by singer-songwriter James Taylor.

President Joe Biden with Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu share a moment together as the president arrived at Logan International Airport Tuesday to attend a series of Democratic fundraisers. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Several squads of police offers and a maze of metal barriers away, Biden attended a 7 p.m. fundraiser at the Shubert Theatre.

There, Taylor, a six-time Grammy winner and Massachusetts native performed, while a block and a half away local activists, students and educators, rallied the protesters and condemned the president for “crimes against humanity” and using “our tax dollars to fund 59 days of destruction.”

“Biden has blood on his hands everywhere,” Mariam Hassam, 21, a first-year law student, of Students for Justice at Northeastern University, told those gathered.

“We know that [Biden] is still responsible for every single death, for every child murdered, for every child orphaned, and for every child traumatized,” Hassam said

Valerie Dam-Nguyen, a 17-year-old senior at Boston Latin School where students have staged three walk outs in response to Israel’s war in Gaza, said students “are tired of learning about death and destruction in our history books while ignoring the genocide in Palestine.”

“Our institutions refuse to teach the truth,” she said. “But, we will refuse to learn peacefully while schools in Gaza are burning.”

With that, Dam-Nguyen kicked off a new chant that she said she hoped to hear resounding from all high schools and universities: “While we’re learning, schools are burning.”

The crowd echoed the chant back.

A protester from Roxbury, who identified herself only by her first name of Anab, , huddled with a friend in the evening chill, up front, close to where the speakers rallied the crowd with microphones. The pair rode the T downtown to attend the protest. Anab declined to give her last name. Her friend said she did not wish to be identified.

“We came here to show support for the freedom of Palestinian people,” said Anab, 40.

“The people who are suffering — children, mothers,” her friend said.

“The innocent,” Anab added.

Ali Flowers, 30, of Allston, said she attended to send a message to Biden.

“We will not support him come November if he stands with genocide,” Flowers said. “As long as he backs Israel, we will not back him.”













