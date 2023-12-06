‘Should towns be pushed to relax zoning laws?’ and other questions about the Greater Boston housing crisis answered

Brinker, a housing reporter, writes frequently about state and local housing policies, the housing market, and the region’s supply shortage, focusing in particular on the suburban cities and towns that are loath to build. He’s spent a great deal of time this year writing about the state’s MBTA Communities law, and the fallout in local communities that are taking on big rezoning efforts to allow more multifamily housing and comply with the law.

Ostriker has been an investigative reporter at the Globe since 2019. For the Spotlight Team’s “Beyond the Gilded Gate” housing series, she has written about Boston’s luxury building boom and why it’s so hard to afford housing in the Boston area.

Below are some highlights from the AMA, which has been condensed and edited for clarity. Questions are in bold from Redditors who participated.

Every time housing comes up, someone always brings up foreign buyers using American property as an investment, or in some cases a means to move money out of China. People also mention vacant units that exist only as investments. Is there any truth to this? and if so, how much of an impact is it having?

Rebecca Ostriker: We looked at this in our story on the luxury building boom. Many buyers at the highest end of the market are definitely from other countries. And many of those units are investments. It’s hard to definitively say how many such units are empty, but there is a suggestive indicator: The residential tax exemption. Only 16 percent of the units at the Back Bay luxury tower Four Seasons One Dalton, for example, have owners who filed for a residential tax exemption, affirming that it’s their primary home. We looked at records for 10 of the city’s most expensive buildings, with more than 1,400 condos. Only around a third of those units have owners who took a residential tax exemption. Almost half the market-rate units in these buildings are owned by LLCs, trusts, or other entities that can allow buyers to obscure their identities.

How impactful do you believe the MBTA Communities law will be on the housing market? Will it be able to increase supply enough to start shifting the needle on prices?

Andrew Brinker: Right now, it is difficult to say exactly. Take away any additional considerations (existing buildings, various rules municipalities include that might limit development, etc.), and the law is targeting enough land area around transit stops at an average density of 15 units per acre for around 300k new units statewide. There are many many caveats to that number. First of all, we’re just talking about land area and potential zoning capacity. So, theoretically, that’s how many units the new zoning in all 177 communities impacted by the law would together create the potential for.

But many municipalities are looking at areas that are already developed. So that’s an added layer for any developer that may want to take advantage of this new zoning. Lots of places that have two or three story buildings may be rezoned to allow for four or five story buildings. Look at Brookline, for example, where much of their new zoning is on Harvard Street.

The state is also now allowing cities and towns to require a limited amount of ground-floor commercial space in some of their zoning, and many municipalities have existing Inclusionary Zoning requirements that mandate a certain number of units be affordable. Both of those things can make developments more complicated to pencil out.

Then there’s the state of the housing market. Interest rates and construction costs are quite high right now, and many towns are writing new zoning that allows buildings somewhere in the range of 2.5 to 5.5 stories tall. In this market, those shorter buildings are going to be a lot trickier to finance.

And of course, some cities and towns just flat out hate the law, and are either trying to resist due to political pressure from residents, or are working on plans that just barely comply with the law.

All of this is to say that, there’s a lot of potential with MBTA Communities, but we are almost certainly not going to get that 300k number, or anything close to it, at least in the foreseeable future. But it is going to allow, at the very minimum, more housing than many suburbs allow for right now. That is a step toward filling the supply gap we have at the moment, which is generally estimated at around 200k units. We’ll likely see the buildout from much of that new zoning over the next 10 or so years.

The other important thing to note with MBTA Communities beyond all of the mandated rezoning efforts, is that the law is forcing communities that have not thought about growth or new housing in a very long time to think about it again. It could be the groundwork for a broader push from the state to build denser housing in suburban communities.

The Mattapan Trolley trundles alongside the Neponset River Greenway Trail. If not for the Mattapan Trolley’s brief foray through a small corner of Milton, the town would not have to contend with the state’s new zoning requirements for housing in communities served by the MBTA. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

We could go on for weeks about the issues, symptoms, and causation of the problem. Any productive market based suggestions on how to alleviate the crisis?

AB: The main idea that seems to be catching on in the US right now is broadly legalizing “missing middle housing.” The basic idea is really simple: allow the housing types we used to build (like duplexes and four-plexes) and that today make up the vast majority of our stock of “naturally occurring affordable housing,” in all neighborhoods zoned for single-family. These are more modest buildings that could be an easier sell to some residents than big apartment buildings. And the individual units are less expensive to build than suburban-style homes. A bunch of places (Oregon, California, Vermont), are experimenting with this. And New Zealand has had some success as well. Accessory Dwelling Unit reform has also been a lot more successful than I think most people initially expected. California has permitted 80k+ in the last seven years (though some of those permits are for existing ADUs that were technically illegal and not registered).

Our latest article in the Spotlight series tackles this issue.

Those kinds of buildings are not going to be nearly enough to fill the supply gap, though. Economists will tell you that we need to broadly relax our zoning to allow for more big apartment buildings in key areas as well. That’s not to say, allow 15-story buildings in the middle of a single-family neighborhood. Rather, permit more higher-density developments by-right in city and town centers, near transit, and on commercial corridors.

They will also say that reforming the permitting process could go a long way. I’m just scratching the surface here. There’s a lot of ideas out there that have had some success in different places.

We have a democrat supermajority in the state, why is so little being done to build? My wife and I make over $200k and can’t afford a starter home in our hometown.

RO: I don’t know whether residential development is really a red/blue issue, since all sorts of other factors come into play. And buying a home anywhere has become so much tougher with today’s prices and mortgage interest rates. But if you’re wondering why little is being done about housing at the state level, you have a point: According to this Globe report, dysfunction on Beacon Hill has reached a new level. Governor Healey introduced a massive housing bond bill in October. But in the House, where all spending bills originate, lawmakers have taken fewer votes at this point in their two-year session than in any other going back two decades – even during a statewide housing crisis that many view as requiring urgent action.

Do you see anything that makes you hopeful about housing affordability in a 1-3 year time frame?

AB: Unfortunately, not really. I say this as a renter who would really enjoy not paying the amount in rent that I do now. Supply is tight, interest rates are high (relative to the last few decades), the region’s vacancy rate (a good measure of demand) is quite low, and of course, prices are very very high.

A slightly depressing indication is that rents are starting to drop in some regional markets where there was a lot of post-pandemic demand, and a lot of building to try to keep up with it. We have not seen that same drop.

The one thing that could potentially help make homebuying a little bit easier is if mortgage rates start to fall. It is hard to say if/when that would happen, but it would at least mean that more homeowners would be willing to sell, and buyers wouldn’t have to take on monthly payments quite so high.

Northeastern University west village dorm buildings on Ruggles Street Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Just how much of the housing crisis is due to lack of student housing from universities? It seems like 40% of mission hill, all of Allston, and 95% of Cambridge is just students renters. How many dorms even are there?

AB: The inner core of the regional housing market certainly does revolve around students, which is obviously a population that is by and large looking for cheap, convenient housing. Of course, many of those students go on to live in Boston or a surrounding city and work jobs that fuel the region’s economy.

There are not nearly enough dorm rooms to go around at the moment, though. The City of Boston has recognized this, and has been pushing the universities to build more dorms for a long time. Beyond the actual construction of a new dorm, schools have to be willing to invest the necessary funding into what is often a very controversial and public permitting process, which certainly doesn’t help the issue.

The reality is, students need somewhere to live just like everyone else, and if they can’t live on campus, they’re going to search for cheap apartments elsewhere. I was that student once.

Have you looked at how the state of transportation in Massachusetts impacts the housing market? There seems to be a clear connection with the issues in the Spotlight “Seeing Red” series. Poor transportation means that for a given commute time, the pool of housing shrinks. Transportation seems to be getting worse. How is that impacting housing demand patterns in the metro area?

RO: For that series, we looked at why traffic in the Boston area is so bad, including political gridlock, employer incentives, and high-tech innovations that add to the snarl. It’s not clear that current transportation problems are affecting housing demand, though, as people generally want to live near transit.

What percentage of what is built today in Massachusetts cities and towns would be illegal to build today based on current zoning (since for most places, suburban-style zoning was adopted in the mid-20th century which does not match what is currently built.) How much more housing could we build simply by legalizing the housing and building types that already exist in our neighborhoods?

AB: I don’t have an exact percentage on this, but here’s some context that I think will help answer your question. The vast majority of the middle housing that exists in Greater Boston — I’m talking triple-deckers, duplexes, six-plexes, even some granny flats — is illegal to build under current zoning rules. Boston’s iconic triple-decker cannot be built by-right (without a special permitting process that invites scrutiny from city boards and residents) anywhere in the city. That could change under Mayor Wu’s overhaul of the zoning code, and the city recently put out a Requests for Proposals for a “future-decker,” which would be some kind of new design for middle housing that draws on the model of the triple-decker.

Right now, roughly 70 percent of the land in Greater Boston is zoned single-family, meaning apartments aren’t allowed there. That doesn’t necessarily mean that no apartments get built on that land. Those that do often come in the form of bigger, more expensive developments that can withstand the costs of a long permitting process.

The constructed Accessory Dwelling Unit was lowered by crane into a backyard in Concord. ADUs are only allowed by special permit in some Massachusetts towns, requiring developers to sit through vitriolic public hearings that can add months and costs to a project. Massachusetts legislators have declined to pass any legislation permitting the units statewide. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Should towns be pushed to relax zoning laws and allow tiny homes and manufactured housing to help relieve the crisis?

AB: That’s what Governor Healey wants to do. At least with ADUs. ADUs, really, are not that much smaller than a typical apartment. They can range from 200 square feet to 1,000 square feet. When I was in the San Diego area reporting recently, I saw some 800 square foot ADUs on top of garages, and a 250 square foot unit inside of a garage. There’s a big range, and property owners generally build them to fill a specific need.

Governor Healey is most likely looking at the success of ADU reform in places like California, where permitting is the same in municipalities across the state, and very few limitations can be implemented by local officials. This kind of more aggressive zoning reform, in which a state overrides local zoning control (legally, states have control over zoning), tends to be much more controversial, but much more successful. MBTA Communities did not override local zoning control. Rather, it instructed communities to write new zoning. So Healey’s ADU reform would be the first such example of that in Mass. since 40B, the law that allows developers to bypass local zoning if towns don’t meet an affordable housing threshold.

The Healey Administration predicts something like 8,000 ADU permits in the first five years after her proposed rule passes (that is, if it passes). It’s possible, if restrictions on parking, setbacks, etc. are kept to a minimum, it could produce more. CA has permitted 80k+ in seven years.

Manufactured housing could certainly help, too. A lot of ADUs are built on an assembly line in California, which means they’re built quickly, and for less.

To read the full AMA click here.

