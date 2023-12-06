Police launch hate crime probe after Winthrop council meeting disrupted by antisemitic outburst

“The Winthrop Police Department is actively investigating this incident as a hate crime,” said Police Chief Terence M. Delehanty in the statement released Wednesday. “We will respond aggressively to this attack on our community. There is no place for hate in Winthrop. Not in person; not online; not anywhere.”

In a statement, town officials said the person in question used an ethnic slur described by the American Jewish Committee as a term used mainly by white supremacists to denigrate Jewish people.

Police in Winthrop have launched a hate crime investigation after a remote attendee at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting shouted an antisemitic slur, displayed a swastika on their Zoom screen, and appeared to give a Nazi salute, authorities said.

Delehanty’s words were echoed by Town Council President James Letterie.

“During a civic discussion on the flying of flags on town property, an individual seized the meeting to use it as a platform for hate speech and to display symbols of hate, intimidation and nazism,” Letterie said in the release. “We condemn this act and all acts of hatred in or around our community, and we will always call out and condemn hatred in all its forms. There is no place for it here in Winthrop.”

Town Manager Anthony Marino noted that Winthrop residents previously came together to support one another after a gunman fatally shot a retired Air Force veteran and a retired state trooper, both of whom were Black, in a racially motivated attack in town in June 2021.

“Winthrop has shown its true nature in the recent past when we banded together as a community of support and caring in the aftermath of a racially-motivated double murder in 2021,” Marino said in the statement. “We came together then and we will always come together in unity to condemn hatred and intolerance and to fight fear and intimidation.”

The statement did not identify the person who disrupted the Town Council meeting with the bigoted outburst.

Officials said local police are reaching out to state and federal law enforcement personnel so that they can “bring their considerable resources to bear on the investigation.”

Reports of antisemitism and anti-Muslim bigotry have spiked amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

