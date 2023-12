Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments on removing Trump from ballot under insurrection clause

A district court judge in Denver last month ruled that while Trump engaged in insurrection by inciting the violent attack, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment doesn’t apply to the office of president so he can remain on the ballot. The liberal group that sued on behalf of six Republican or unaffiliated voters appealed the ruling to the state’s high court.

DENVER (AP) — Oral arguments are set to for Wednesday afternoon before the Colorado Supreme Court over whether former President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol prevents him from running for office again in the state under a constitutional ban on those who “engaged in insurrection.”

Advertisement

Trump also appealed a different part of the ruling — the judge's finding of his culpability in the Capitol attack — and whether a state court judge can legally interpret the meaning of the clause's somewhat obscure two sentences. The provision was added to the Constitution to keep former Confederates from returning to their government offices after the Civil War.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Dozens of lawsuits citing the provision to keep Trump from running again for president have been filed across the country this year. None have succeeded, but the Colorado case is seen by legal experts as among the most significant.

It came closest to achieving its goal as District Court Judge Sarah B. Wallace said Trump's actions met the definition of engaging in an insurrection. She rejected the argument by Trump's attorneys that his rallying his supporters to the Capitol was simply an exercise in free speech.

But the judge also found that she was not able to disqualify Trump from the ballot under Section 3. While the clause bars anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from the U.S. House and Senate, it does not specifically refer to the presidency,. Instead, the reference is to “elector of President and Vice President,” along with civil and military offices.

Advertisement

“Part of the Court’s decision is its reluctance to embrace an interpretation which would disqualify a presidential candidate without a clear, unmistakable indication that such is the intent of Section Three,” the judge wrote in the 102-page ruling.

The Colorado Supreme Court, where all seven justices were appointed by Democrats, has given each side an hour to make its arguments.

The Colorado case was filed by a liberal group, Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington, with significant legal resources. A second liberal group, Free Speech For the People, lost a similar case that went directly to the Minnesota Supreme Court and is appealing a ruling against its separate effort to bounce Trump from the ballot in Michigan.

In the Minnesota case, the justices did not rule on the merits of the case but said state law allows political parties to put whomever they want on the primary ballot. It left open the possibility that the plaintiffs could file a new 14th Amendment case during the general election. In Michigan, the judge found that Trump had followed state law in qualifying for the primary ballot and that it should be up to Congress to decide whether the 14th Amendment disqualifies him.

Any ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court is likely to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never ruled on Section 3. The provision, which applies to those who broke an oath to “uphold” the Constitution, has been used only a handful of times since the decade after the Civil War.

Advertisement

Those who filed the recent lawsuits argue Trump is clearly disqualified because of his role in the Jan. 6 attack, which was intended to halt Congress' certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

Trump has condemned the lawsuits as “anti-democratic” and designed to block voters from having their say. He also has stepped up efforts to link them to Biden because the two liberal groups behind some of the complaints are funded by Democratic donors who support the president’s reelection. On Saturday, Trump accused Biden of having “defaced the Constitution” to stop his candidacy.