Rethinking our relationship with the past

The display struck Becker as a little nostalgic, and he began working on a book about what the nostalgic impulse means and how it works — not just for Brits but for everybody. “I wanted to find out how people use and experience the past in a nostalgic way,” he told me. “And then I quickly saw that nostalgia is a very complicated word. And then I ended up writing a totally different book.”

The German scholar Tobias Becker was on vacation in England when he began to notice relics of the past strewn all over: old “Downton Abbey”-style manor houses, heritage centers, steam trains, all harking back to the golden age of the British empire.

Advertisement

That book is “Yesterday: A New History of Nostalgia,” and, true to its title, it begins by charting the evolution of the concept of nostalgia, from its genesis as a medical diagnosis related to homesickness to a more abstract yearning for a rosier past to one of its many current usages, as an insult levied at anyone believed to be an opponent of progress. But by the end, “Yesterday” stands as a profound statement about how humans exist in time and live with the past. I spoke with Becker from his home in Berlin. Our conversation has been edited and condensed.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Walk me through how the definition of nostalgia has changed over the years.

So nostalgia is one of the rare terms where we can pinpoint when it was invented — in 1688. And back then it was a medical condition. It was a yearning for a specific place: for home. And it more or less kept this meaning until the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when it gradually took on a new meaning as a yearning not for a place but for a time: the past.

Advertisement

What triggered the shift?

That’s the central argument of the book: That nostalgia is basically an antonym for progress. Progress as an idea develops in the early modern period and then gains traction in the 19th century. It’s the idea that everything over time will become better. And then in the 20th century, we see that this idea of progress is not sustainable. We see it in the First World War, Second World War, Hiroshima, and so on. From what we thought would save us — science — we get the power to destroy the whole planet.

Of course, we still need to hang on to this idea of progress, for political reasons and intellectual reasons, but intellectuals find it hard to defend. So instead of defending it, they attack those people [who disagree with them] as nostalgic — having an obsession with the past, looking to the past too much, and being unable to cope with the challenges of the present and the future.

You argue that charges of nostalgia are also often rooted in a misunderstanding of how we experience time. We don’t experience it as a straight line going from A to Z. It’s messier than that.

Yes. Within a linear view of time, nostalgia looks suspicious, because you always have to look to the future. That’s the important thing: working in the present to bring about the future that you’re striving for. But of course, it’s much more complicated. We always carry the past around with us, and we look to the past for guidance and for legitimacy when it comes to politics and so on. And we use what we find valuable in the past to make up these different futures.

Advertisement

In this sense, the past isn’t a shelter for people fleeing the present. It’s a resource.

Exactly. There are many things that are called nostalgia. But when you actually look at them, for the people who engage in most of these practices, it’s not nostalgic for them. They don’t use the term. They see it as offensive.

Are there social conditions that prompt people to look back?

You have this standard theory of nostalgia that goes back to Fred Davis, a sociologist from the 1970s. He was the first to really formulate that when a lot of social, cultural, and political change happens, people fall into a state of shock or disorientation. And then what they do, they become more conservative, and they look to the past to reorient themselves and to come up with a new narrative about themselves. And I think there is something to be said for that theory. But at the same time, if you go through the decades of the 20th century, you always find people looking back at what people at the time called nostalgia. It’s always there.

You looked at a lot of retro and revivalist cultural movements — the Art Nouveau revival in the ’60s, the ’50s rock revival in the ’70s — and found that most of those movements were actually led by young people. They were mocked at the time for being nostalgic or hiding from the present. But those movements weren’t fearful or pessimistic. There was genuine excitement, optimism, and inspiration there.

Advertisement

And that gets lost in the discussion. Somehow, with critics, there’s this avant-gardist idea of culture that you have to destroy the past to make up something new. Even though we’ve known for decades that it doesn’t work like that.

You also address politics in the book. One argument that will raise eyebrows is that the Make America Great Again movement is not nostalgic in nature.

I wouldn’t go as far as saying that there’s absolutely no nostalgia in it, but I came to the conclusion that the nostalgia charge is often a lazy liberal argument. When you actually look at the speeches, it’s seldom really about the past. It’s about the politics of the present and the future. That’s what makes it so scary: [MAGA Republicans] are not dreaming about the past. They want to put things into practice.

Does calling it nostalgic amount to a charge that Trump’s followers are obsolete?

Yes. And that can become dangerous. When we describe Brexit, Trump, and other right-wing populist projects, we have to engage with them in the present and not pretend that they are anachronisms.

You had a good line from George Will about Ronald Reagan. Will said that people accused Reagan of wanting to return to the past, but what he really wanted was to return to “the past’s way of facing the future.” And that struck me as another way that engaging with the past can serve as a sort of emotional resource. It’s a way of saying, we’ve overcome hard things in the past; that means we can do it again.

Advertisement

Absolutely. And I think that’s the thing about Reagan. You can read that as glorifying the past. But when you look at it from the other political camp, you can see it as nostalgic, because the past was never as glorious as he makes it out to be. He downplays or even ignores racism and all these other kinds of things.

One person’s glorification is another person’s whitewashing. And neither is necessarily nostalgia.

Right. That’s why I think we need a bigger register than “nostalgia.” I like the term “uses of the past.” There are a variety of ways to use the past. Nostalgia is an important one. But it’s different from glorifying the past, and whitewashing the past, and so on. We need to differentiate between these different uses.

You talk about historical re-creationists in the book. And mostly you find that they’re not motivated by a yearning for the past. But there was one guy who said he participated in Civil War re-creations because he felt it took him back to a simpler time. A simpler time! 600,000 dead! But I wonder if maybe the past just seemed simpler to him because it already happened? Maybe it seems easier to get your arms around than the present?

I think you put your finger on an important thing here — not only when it comes to historical reenactments but generally. What we call nostalgia sometimes is this mode of looking to the past to get a sense of stability. Because we know how the story ended. Whereas when we look to our own present, we don’t know how our lives are going to develop, let alone whole countries, societies, and so on. Everything is in flux and seems to be chaotic.

But we have to see that when we look to the past, we may know the end of the story but the actors back then didn’t. For them it was as chaotic and problematic and complicated as our lives are today. That’s exactly the sort of thing for which historians use the word nostalgia, in a sense of simplifying and sentimentalizing the past and not taking it as seriously as the present.

In the book you quoted the late scholar Svetlana Boym. She wrote that when it comes down to it, we are nostalgic for a time when we weren’t nostalgic. Which I think cuts to something really significant about this debate.

Yes. It also goes back to what we said about Reagan, that we are looking back to a time when we think people were all confident going forward and they were not nostalgic, because they could still believe in progress. But again, that distorts the past, because that time never was.

It reminds me a bit of the arguments advanced by critics that the ’60s were somehow wholly original, unlike what followed. But the folk boom of the ’60s was basically a bunch of college students dressed like train conductors playing songs from the 1930s.

Yeah. [Laughs] I was confronted with all these arguments about nostalgia in the 1970s, and I thought, what about folk music in the 1960s? And I looked at all these books on folk music. Nobody talks about nostalgia. And the difference is they like folk music. They don’t like what happens in the 1970s.

It’s like the charge of nostalgia in politics: It relieves you from having to actually engage with what’s happening. You can just be like, this is nostalgia. I’m all set with it.

Yes. And that’s one of the crucial problems — that it often is the end of an argument and not the beginning. The critics say, “OK, this is nostalgia, I’m done with it.” But that’s when the work really begins.

Joe Keohane is the author of “The Power of Strangers: The Benefits of Connecting in a Suspicious World,” and the coauthor of “The Lemon: A Novel.”