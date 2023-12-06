Here’s what Craig Breslow had to say about the pitchers the Red Sox acquired from the Yankees for Alex Verdugo

“Alex is a really good player. So it’s not surprising that, you know, multiple teams checked in on him,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Wednesday morning. “And, you know, we felt like this was maybe an opportunity to take advantage of the chance that we had some guys that we thought could kind of take at-bats in those innings.”

Verdugo, the key piece the Red Sox received in the February 2020 Mookie Betts trade, got off to a hot start at the plate last season, but ended the year hitting just .264/.324/.421 with a .745 OPS. Yet Verdugo was a force in the outfield, finishing second in American League Gold Glove voting among right fielders.

NASHVILLE — Alex Verdugo’s tenure with the Red Sox came to an end Tuesday evening when he was traded to the Yankees in exchange for righthanded pitchers Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert, and Nicholas Judice.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Verdugo’s overall tenure with the Red Sox was solid, as he batted .281/.338/.424 with a .761 OPS to go along with 43 home runs. But he failed to hustle out a ground ball in June, resulting in manager Alex Cora benching him. Later last summer, Verdugo showed up late to the clubhouse during a pivotal series against the Blue Jays. Cora, once again, benched him.

Advertisement

“You can’t manage 26 guys the same way,” said Cora. “You know, I listened to [new Hall of Fame manager] Jim Leyland the other day, like, if you manage everybody the same way, it’s not going to happen. We have a good relationship. But on the business side of it and the game side of it, I think it’s something that we saw an opportunity to get better in an area that was sort of our weakest point.”

Weissert is the only pitcher from the trade who has reached the majors. He pitched 20 innings for the Yankees in 2023, registering a 4.05 ERA. He also had a 2.90 ERA in 40⅓ innings last season for Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Advertisement

“Weissert is a guy who’s got a track record of missing bats,” Breslow said. “He’s had some success in the big leagues, and I feel like there’s still some development and growth in front of him.”

Fitts registered a 3.48 ERA in 152⅔ innings with 163 strikeouts for Double A Somerset last season. Breslow believes he can be a starter.

“Those guys, as we discussed, are really difficult to come by,” Breslow said. “The combination of a fastball that’s got some unique shape, and unique characteristics, and then a swing-and-miss slider.”

Judice has yet to pitch at the minor league level. He was an eighth-round draft choice by the Yankees out of Louisiana-Monroe this year.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.