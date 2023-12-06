Longtime Red Sox radio voice Joe Castiglione wins Ford C. Frick Award from Baseball Hall of Fame

The award, given annually by the Hall for excellence in broadcasting, will be presented to Castiglione at Hall of Fame Weekend in July.

Joe Castiglione, the popular radio voice of the Red Sox for more than four decades, was announced Wednesday as the winner of the 2024 Ford C. Frick Award by the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“Bringing knowledge and passion to the booth every day for more than four decades, Joe Castiglione has given voice to the greatest era of Red Sox success in the broadcast era,” said Josh Rawitch, president of the Hall of Fame, in a statement. “Starting with the team in 1983 in Carl Yastrzemski’s final season, Joe has connected generations of Red Sox fans with a delivery that has become part of the New England fabric.”

Castiglione has called Red Sox games on radio for a record 41 seasons, with his calls through four World Series triumphs — and in particular the highs of 2004 — becoming iconic in Boston. He has also called four Sox no-hitters: by Hideo Nomo in 2001, Derek Lowe in 2002, Clay Buchholz in 2007, and Jon Lester in 2008.

Castiglione, a Hamden, Conn., native, joined the Red Sox radio team at Fenway in 1983 and has shared the booth with partners such as Bob Starr, Dave O’Brien, Jerry Trupiano, and Will Flemming.

Castiglione, 76, was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2014 and is the franchise’s longest-tenured broadcaster. He reduced his role to 81 games in 2023 in order to spend more time with his family.

