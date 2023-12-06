MIAA board aims to streamline scheduling of endowment games, games vs. exclusion schools

It was part of an attempt to streamline the process of getting feedback to the board, as opposed to having it go from the TMC, which would then look for input from individual sport committees.

FRANKLIN — In a virtual meeting four weeks ago, the MIAA’s board of directors voted to have the tournament management committee recommend how to simplify the issues of scheduling, specifically endowment games and games against exclusion schools.

An endowment game can be added to a schedule for a fee, but does not count toward tournament qualification.

There were five endowment games in the recently-completed fall season and six last spring. Winter has typically had the most, and there are already 15 scheduled and more are possible as they can be added in as few as 15 days before the event.

The exclusion school list was initially installed to help leagues with few members, and often very successful, schedule nonleague games. Schools not on the list could add up to two games beyond the schedule limit if they played schools on the list and choose whether or not they would count toward playoff qualification.

The board will eventually decide whether to do away with each set of games or keep the status quo.

▪ MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin spoke highly of the tournament rating system. In field hockey, where the top seed won all four state titles, higher-seeded teams advanced in 92.2 percent of games. Volleyball saw the higher seed advance 85 percent of the time, while boys and girls soccer were each at about 80 percent.

▪ For football, the higher seeded team had a 94-26 record, 78 percent, though he noted that there was more variety in seeds with a No. 8 (Fairhaven, Division 6) winning a Super Bowl. Four of the eight winners were top seeds (King Philip, Duxbury, Uxbridge, West Boylston) to go along with two No. 2s (Xaverian, Foxborough) and a No. 3 (Milton).

“The games that are played during the regular season, and the work that is being done, and we keep analyzing it gets the right teams playing the right teams,” Baldwin explained to the board. “The matchups were perfect.”

Baldwin said the combined attendance for the eight Super Bowls games over three days last week was between 22,000 and 24,000, the highest figure since the pandemic.