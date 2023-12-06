Red Sox add minor-league pitcher in trade with Mets, lose two players in Rule 5 draft

The Red Sox acquired righthanded pitcher Justin Slaten from the New York Mets on Wednesday in exchange for minor league lefthander Ryan Ammons and cash considerations.
Slaten was selected by the Mets from the Rangers in Wednesday’s Rule 5 draft.
In 2023, Slaten had a 2.87 ERA (19 ER/59⅔ IP) to go along with 86 strikeouts in 40 games for Double A Frisco of the Texas League and Round Rock of the Triple A Pacific Coast League. Ammons was a 10th-round pick in the 2023 draft out of Clemson who had yet to appear in a game.
Also on Wednesday, the Red Sox lost two players in the major-league portion of the Rule 5 draft, which allows teams to claim players who are not on a 40-man major-league roster, but also has roster requirements regarding that player.
Lefthander Shane Drohan, a fifth-round draft choice in 2020, was selected by the White Sox. The 24-year-old compiled a 1.32 ERA in six starts at Double A Portland, but struggled once he reached Triple A Worcester, compiling a 6.47 ERA in 21 games (19 starts).
The Cardinals took righthander Ryan Fernandez, who sat at 96-97 m.p.h. with the WooSox in 2023.
In the minor-league phase, the Red Sox selected catcher Mickey Gasper from the Yankees. Gasper, a Merrimack, N.H., product and four-year player at Bryant, hit .246/.361/.375 between Double A and Triple A last season.
Seven Boston players were taken: Single-A righthanders Jose Ramirez (White Sox), Railin Perez (Cardinals), and Brock Bell (Reds); Double-A righthander Ryan Miller (Angels); Single-A catcher/infielder Johnfrank Salazar (Cardinals), Triple-A infielder Ryan Fitzgerald (Royals), and Single-A outfielder Alexis Hernandez (Blue Jays).
