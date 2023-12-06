Red Sox add minor-league pitcher in trade with Mets, lose two players in Rule 5 draft

The Red Sox acquired righthanded pitcher Justin Slaten from the New York Mets on Wednesday in exchange for minor league lefthander Ryan Ammons and cash considerations.

Slaten was selected by the Mets from the Rangers in Wednesday’s Rule 5 draft.

In 2023, Slaten had a 2.87 ERA (19 ER/59⅔ IP) to go along with 86 strikeouts in 40 games for Double A Frisco of the Texas League and Round Rock of the Triple A Pacific Coast League. Ammons was a 10th-round pick in the 2023 draft out of Clemson who had yet to appear in a game.