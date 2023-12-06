These four freshmen women’s college hockey players are turning heads

At Boston College, Northeastern, and Harvard, there are four freshmen forwards who have made the case to be on lineup charts.

Freshman ice time has been difficult to come by during the past few seasons, given the extra years of eligibility given to several years of players due COVID-related impacts on the 2020-21 season. Thus, a rookie really needs to stand out in practice to see the ice during a game, and once there, make a case for their future inclusion on the lineup.

It is a quieter year than usual for freshman contributions among the four Beanpot schools, but that does not mean there are no standout rookies.

Sammy Taber, Boston College — The Tewksbury native is Hockey East’s top-scoring freshman, with three goals and 12 assists through 18 games, good for ninth in league scoring. Her ability to read a developing play and her speed contribute to her effectiveness. Taber’s abilities have quickly earned kudos around New England ― she became the first player to win the league’s Rookie of the Year honors three weeks in a row since another BC rookie, Daryl Watts in 2017-18.

Julia Pellerin, Boston College — The Eagles brought in a stellar class this year, and Pellerin joins Taber in making an immediate impact. Her six goals and six assists rank her fourth on the team in scoring. Pellerin tallied a goal and two assists in a 6-3 victory against then-nationally ranked Vermont on Nov. 10. The Windham, N.H., native had considerable prep school success, being named the NEPSAC Small School Player of the Year in 2022.

Allie Lalonde, Northeastern — In an up-and-down season for the Huskies, the California native has provided a spark. She has six goals and five assists, including two goals in a 6-1 drubbing of Providence in a rematch of last year’s Hockey East title game on Nov. 10. Lalonde is third in scoring for Northeastern.

Zoe Boosamra, Harvard — In a rebuilding year for the Crimson, the rookie has been a bright spot, playing in every game. She has five assists and six points. The Montreal native has gelled quickly with Harvard’s upperclassmen, earning spots on their lines quickly.

CHA welcomes Delaware

On Friday, the University of Delaware announced they would become the 45th school to sponsor Division 1 women’s hockey, starting in the 2025-26 season. The Blue Hens will join College Hockey America, the six-team conference headquartered in Winthrop.

When Delaware became an FBS school in football, it led the school to add a women’s program to stay in Title IX compliance. The school engaged in a feasibility study with College Hockey Inc., with support from the NHL and USA Hockey. (In September, College Hockey Inc.’s Mike Snee told the Globe that the organization was engaged in four feasibility studies for women’s hockey teams.)

“When we began to look for options for sports, ice hockey quickly stood out for one for us to consider,” said Chrissi Rawak, Delaware’s Director of Athletics, Community, and Campus Recreation during a Monday press conference.

Rawak cited the school’s geographic location and the university’s two existing arenas as major reasons for the team’s addition.

Of interest to UMass fans: Delaware cited the success of their ACHA club women’s hockey program as a reason to make the jump to D1. In its press release, Delaware committed to keeping women’s club hockey on campus even with the addition of a varsity program. Many hope that UMass adds D1 women’s hockey, given their own great club hockey program. Might the Blue Hens’ move spur some action in Amherst?

Ten-round shootout

On Saturday, Boston University and Providence College made Hockey East history. The Terriers had a 3-1 lead heading into the third period, but the Friars scored two to send it into overtime. After a stymied overtime, the teams headed to a shootout, which went 10 rounds, the longest in league history.

PC sophomore Kayla Kutes scored the winner, giving the Friars the extra point in the Hockey East standings.

For BU (6-8-2), the shootout loss was extremely frustrating given their early lead. The Terriers host two important league matchups this weekend before the semester break, and first-year coach Tara Watchorn is hoping that the sting from last weekend’s losses to Northeastern and Providence will light a fire under her team.

“I think it is a great opportunity for us to learn to be professionals,” said Watchorn after the shootout loss. “How to show up every weekend consistently, whether we get the outcomes we want, but to take the good with us and grow with each game.”

Weber wins league honor

Marshfield’s Claire Weber was named NEWHA Player of the Week. The senior forward scored four goals and two assists in Saint Anselm’s sweep of St. Michael’s last weekend. She is tied for fourth in points in the league . . .Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for this year’s Women’s Frozen Four, which is being hosted by the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore Center on March 22 and 24.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.