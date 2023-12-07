Andrea Bocelli postpones TD Garden performance just before show, citing ‘health challenges’

Famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli postponed a Wednesday night concert at TD Garden because of undisclosed health issues, officials at the venue said.

TD Garden said in a social media post at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday that the 65-year-old operatic pop crossover vocalist’s performance “has been rescheduled due to health challenges.”

“This was not an easy decision to make, Andrea never wants to disappoint his fans and wishes to thank everyone for their ongoing support,” TD Garden said in a statement. “Ticket holders should retain their tickets for the new date which will be announced as soon as possible.”