Def Leppard and Journey announce 2024 tour, Fenway Park concert

Iconic rock bands Def Leppard and Journey announced their 2024 summer stadium tour Thursday, including a stop at Fenway Park Aug. 5. Def Leppard returns to Fenway Park after performing at the home of the Red Sox in 2022 alongside fellow rockers Mötley Crüe.

Seattle rock band Heart will also join the tour for select dates, including the upcoming Boston show. Although they won’t appear at Fenway Park, Steve Miller Band and Cheap Trick are also set to join Def Leppard and Journey for select shows in 2024.

The 23-city tour begins in St. Louis July 6 and ends in Denver Sept. 8. Registration for access to presale tickets is now open, with the presale beginning Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

