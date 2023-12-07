You should still get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Nobel Prize winner who helped discover it explains why.

When Dr. Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó made a breakthrough in messenger RNA research nearly two decades ago, almost no one noticed.

Attention Say More listeners: For the holidays, we’re going to be turning the mic around. We’re doing an AMA: Ask Me Anything. Do you have questions about the state of media, podcasting, who our favorite guests have been — maybe who our DREAM guests would be? Send them to saymore@globe.com .

Now their discovery is too big to ignore. Their mRNA innovation is credited with helping to save countless lives during the pandemic. It’s what Moderna and Pfizer’s BioNTech used to quickly develop their Covid-19 vaccines.

Advertisement

Weissman and Karikó shared the 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine, and they’re off to Stockholm to attend the award ceremony on Sunday. But before heading out, Weissman, who grew up in Lexington, is this week’s guest on the Globe’s Say More podcast with Shirley Leung. Listen at globe.com/saymore, and wherever you find your podcasts.

Weissman studied at Brandeis University, and received his medical degree and PhD from Boston University. He’s now a professor at the School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Perhaps you’ve seen the heartwarming viral video of Weissman calling his mom and dad (who live in Westwood) to tell them he won the Nobel Prize — an award his parents predicted he would win when he was young.

“I’m incredibly excited that something Katie and I developed along with many others helped so many people and probably created a new revolution in medicine,” Weissman said.

Here are condensed excerpts from the podcast:

Drew Weissman, pictured here, and Katalin Karikó shared the 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine. ANDERS WIKLUND/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

You worked mRNA vaccine research for a long time before anyone took notice. So what were those early years like working on mRNA?

There was certainly a lot of frustration because nobody would listen to us, nobody would give us money to do the work. We couldn’t get papers published. But we didn’t stop.

Advertisement

There must have been a point where you thought we had this huge breakthrough and someday this is going to be big. When was that for you?

Yes. So 2005, we published the first paper that described nucleoside modified mRNA, which is used in both the Covid vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech. And I joked to Katie the night before the article came out that our phones were going to ring off the hook the next day. And of course, we get to work and we see our publication and the phone doesn’t ring and the phone doesn’t ring for years. We knew we had something, and we kept working on it. Finally, about five years later, the world became interested.

At the end of 2019 into early 2020, headlines are coming out of Wuhan, China about this coronavirus. What went through your mind when you read those headlines?

I had a friend who worked at the Wuhan Institute. He was telling me about this new infection that was spreading through the city. People were getting very sick, and people were dying. He was very concerned. They had no idea what it was at the time … I knew at that time we had a big problem, and RNA was probably going to be the answer because RNA is so fast and so potent, it would be a great vaccine. The minute the sequence was released in January, we started working on Covid-19 vaccines.

Advertisement

Now that the science is well recognized for mRNA, do you think we’re going to see some kind of RNA vaccine revolution?

We already are. There are about 250 clinical trials going on right now using RNA therapeutics and vaccines. Five years ago, there might have been one. So there’s an enormous number. They cover every imaginable infectious disease from genital herpes to influenza to hemorrhagic fever vaccines, to HIV and many others … All of this came from COVID.

I want to talk a little bit about pandemic hesitancy. How do you feel about this backlash against vaccines?

It somewhat surprised us with the intensity. Usually we would characterize them as crazy California hippies who didn’t take any medicines and wouldn’t vaccinate anybody or their kids. This time, it turned into a whole segment of the population that was driven by our politicians, religious leaders, and other leaders who for some reason decided that science is bad, and vaccines are bad, and you shouldn’t take them. Bringing people and teaching people to do things that lead to more people dying is not what a leader is supposed to do. It’s what a dictator does.

So what is the best way to counteract medical misinformation?

The big problem is that every group needs a different message. I’ve talked to African-American people, and they tell me they don’t want to take the vaccine because the medical system hasn’t treated them well and they don’t trust it. I’ve talked to very religious people who somehow got the idea that the Bible tells them not to take a vaccine … So every group has a different reason for their hesitancy, and each of them has to be addressed with a different message.

Advertisement

Is it urgent that we all get the new Covid vaccine?

You have to sort it out a little bit. So if I was talking to a 75-year-old patient, I would say you definitely need the vaccine because the 75-year-old’s immune system isn’t as good as a 30 year old’s.

But even for young people, the importance there is that they may not get really sick, but what about their parents? What about their grandparents? What about other immune suppressed or people with immune problems or elderly people that they meet in society? Then taking the vaccine is less to protect themselves and more to protect society.

Macie Parker can be reached at macie.parker@globe.com/ Follow her @Macieparker22.