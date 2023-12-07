Starbucks cafes in Newton, Somerville unionize

“I unionized not just for me but for my siblings and for future generations,” Newton barista Nasser Musisi Jr. said in a statement. “They all deserve equal pay and a way to feel safe.”

The vote was unanimous at the Newton Corner location at 259 Centre St, while employees voted 6-1 in favor of unionizing at the cafe at 711 Somerville Ave. near Porter Square in Somerville.

Baristas at two more Starbucks in Greater Boston unionized this week, bumping the number of organized cafes in the state up to 17.

In a statement, the union, Starbucks Workers United, said employees at both locations had originally filed for election in June and voted “overwhelmingly” to join the union. But as the Globe reported at the time, Starbucks objected to those elections, claiming that shift managers’ initial support of the union amounted to “supervisory taint” on other workers.

(Shift supervisors have some authority over workers but are not eligible for incentive plans and bonuses like baristas. In other states, workers in the position have successfully participated in union drives.)

Eventually, workers in Somerville and Newton were forced to rerun the election. Now the “wins show the determination of Starbucks partners across the country to win in the face of a concerted anti-union campaign,” the statement from the union continued.

A Starbucks spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The local votes breathe new life into the labor movement at Starbucks, which started in December 2021 when a Buffalo, New York cafe became the first location to unionize the Seattle-based coffee chain. Almost two years later, the campaign has transformed into an era-defining battle between a growing legion of employees and a company they say has been largely unwilling to negotiate with them. The National Labor Relations Board has issued dozens of complaints against Starbucks accusing it of illegal behavior, which the company denies.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her @ditikohli_.