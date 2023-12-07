Trader Joe’s plans second Back Bay location

The latest store will be at 500 Boylston St., a few blocks up from its existing basement location at 899 Boylston St. across from the Hynes Convention Center.

The grocery chain has confirmed its plans to open a second grocery store on Boylston Street in Boston’s Back Bay. It will be the fourth Trader Joe’s location in the city overall.

Break out your frozen pot stickers and pop a bottle of Two-Buck Chuck: Trader Joe’s is coming to town — again.

“At this time, we do not have any plans to close our existing Back Bay store,” a company spokesperson said.

Trader Joe’s this spring nabbed a package store and alcoholic beverage license from the city for a proposed 16,512-square-foot store at 500 Boylston St., but at the time would say only that it was “exploring locations in the area.”

It’s unclear when the store would open, though some building permits for plumbing and electrical fire alarm work have already been issued. The store will be the 23rd retail location in Massachusetts.

The office at 500 Boylston St. is a block up from Copley Square and the Boston Public Library, featuring a spacious outdoor courtyard and soaring marble columns. The office building is home to the headquarters of sports betting company DraftKings Inc.

Toronto’s Oxford Properties and JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought 500 Boylston and the adjoining 222 Berkeley St. from Blackstone Group in 2015 for $1.3 billion. Oxford was not immediately available for comment.

Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president of the Back Bay Association, said the store would be a welcome addition, an an easier errand than walking down to the existing Trader Joe’s location between Gloucester and Hereford streets.

“It’s going to really serve as an anchor for that block and the surrounding area,” Mainzer-Cohen said. “It’s going to be just a highlight of the neighborhood.”

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her @bycathcarlock.