A Green Mountains escape, a California escape, and a kit with road trip essentials

Be among the first to stay at The Weston, a five-room, three-suite pastoral retreat in the Green Mountains of Vermont. The newly opened country-home-style hotel has been designed with elegance and comfort in mind, where English and American antiques and fine art blend with influences from the West Indies and the Far East. Those who delight in a luxury bathroom will appreciate the property’s light-filled master baths with spacious vanities, walk-in showers, and soaking tubs. Need more pampering? Le Spa at The Weston offers a range of facial treatments and massages. (Sixty-minute “Muscle Melt” massage? Yes, please!) The almost 1-acre property also offers an indoor yoga studio, fitness center, steam and sauna rooms, bocce ball courts, and outdoor gathering areas complete with a fire pit.

The Left Bank, the hotel’s onsite restaurant helmed by Executive Chef Bretton Combs, offers a menu of timeless French dishes including classic bistro fare alongside continental favorites. In the morning, hotel guests can enjoy an la carte breakfast (think quiche Lorraine, granola, yogurt, farm-fresh eggs, pastries, and such) or request room service. The restaurant, open to the public for dinner, serves French-inspired menus crafted from locally sourced ingredients. Order the basics (seared Atlantic halibut; short rib blend burger) or indulge (caviar, escargot, cast iron-seared steak au poivre) while sipping contemporary cocktails and limited-production wines chosen in collaboration with Vermont Artisanal Cellars. Rates from $450. 802-824-5000, https://thewestonvt.com/

Stay in style at the newly opened Pendry Newport Beach, a 295-room hotel, thoughtfully redesigned as a sophisticated reflection of California’s laidback lifestyle, offering comfy-not-stuffy luxury with all the expected modern amenities. Pendry Newport Beach

CALIFORNIA DREAMING

Those looking for an alternative to the same-old warm-weather winter getaways may want to consider the coastal enclave of Newport Beach, Calif. Located about an hour south of Los Angeles, the destination offers a selection of beaches and coves for swimming, picnics, fishing and aquatic sports activities, trails for hiking and biking, a lively center for the arts with music and dance performances, a waterfront Ferris wheel and old-timey amusement park, Fashion Island, a premier, open-air shopping and dining mecca, and more. www.visitnewportbeach.com/

When visiting, you can stay in style at the newly opened Pendry Newport Beach, a 295-room hotel (with 114 suites) that offers your choice of ocean, harbor, and bay views. The thoughtfully redesigned guest rooms are a sophisticated reflection of California’s laidback lifestyle, offering comfy-not-stuffy luxury with all the expected modern amenities. The hotel’s wellness experiences include Spa Pendry, offering massages, facials, and body treatments as well as eucalyptus-infused steam rooms and a cryotherapy chamber. Additional amenities include an outdoor pool with lounges, 24-hour fitness center, a kids club and dedicated kids’ zone, and three dining concepts, including SET Steak & Sushi, with both indoor and alfresco garden seating. Rates from $395. 949-688-8001, www.pendry.com/newport-beach/

The Roadie travel kit is the perfect must-have for your car. REDI

ROAD TRIP READY

The new Roadie travel kit takes the worrying out of packing for your next road or camping trip. Containing 113 items that are easily forgotten when on the go, the Roadie is the perfect must-have addition to store in your vehicle, with first-aid, travel, and everyday essentials meticulously organized into a quick-access, water-resistant, and tear-proof bag. Equipped with a wide range of first aid and skin treatment items (to handle everything from dressing and treating a wound to burn relief, as well as bug repellant, anti-itch cream, and more); medications (for allergies, headaches, cough relief, and more); and tools (including tweezers, digital thermometer, 6-inch trauma shears, first aid booklet, and more). In addition, a removable bag with 14 everyday must-have items, including a stain remover pen, wet wipes, SPF 50 sunscreen, dental floss, and such, can be stored in the glove box or center console. Need to replenish supplies? Color-coded pouches offer content lists and quantities, and a QR code allows for fast reordering of supplies. The Roadie includes three types of mounting hardware — Velcro mounting pad, Velcro strap, and buckle strap — that will adhere to different car surfaces and components for accessibility and secure storage. $135. www.redi.co/

NECEE REGIS

