The latest ski and snowboard gear for all your outdoor adventures

Weston Backcountry and several other outdoor companies have partnered with Crystal Worl (pictured here), a Tlingit artist from Southeast Alaska, to create the Haa Aaní Alliance collection with proceeds benefiting three nonprofit salmon organizations from the North Atlantic to the Pacific Northwest.

These days, a lot of winter sports gear incorporates materials that are better for our health and our planet, from the yarns that stitch together our clothing to the coatings used on our skis and snowboards. Gear companies are also banding together to raise awareness of environmental and indigenous issues, and to support underserved communities. Nordica, for instance, teamed up with San Diego-artist Alberto Lemus to develop an all-mountain ski — the Cultura — that features Latin-inspired designs and benefits the Latino community ($150 from the sale of each pair of skis goes to organizations advocating for Latinos or immigrants). Read on to learn about other collaborations and some of the latest ski and snowboard gear.

Stunning graphic designs on snowboards, goggles, and other winter gear not only reflect important indigenous themes and ways of life, but also a growing commitment to issues that affect us all. Weston Backcountry, Zeal Optics, and several other outdoor companies have partnered with Crystal Worl, a Tlingit artist from Southeast Alaska, to create the Haa Aaní Alliance collection with proceeds benefiting three nonprofit salmon organizations from the North Atlantic to the Pacific Northwest. Haa Aaní means “our land” in Tlingit, and the partnership aims to raise awareness of our interconnectedness with the land, and the importance of preserving nature and its resources — including the mountains that support the salmon and that create the playground for winter sports enthusiasts.

Weston's Eclipse and Backwoods snowboards (pictured here, in splitboard versions) now feature Worl’s colorful form line drawings of the lifecycle of the salmon. Weston Backcountry

The Haa Aaní collection includes Weston’s award-winning Eclipse (women’s) and Backwoods (men’s) snowboards, which now feature Worl’s colorful form line drawings of the salmon lifecycle. These directional freeride boards blend aesthetics, preservation, and performance. They can float in powder (thanks to the larger rockered nose) and make tight turns on gladed runs (thanks to the smaller and stiffer tail). With traditional camber underfoot, these boards can also plow through crud and hold an edge on ice — meaning they’re at home on New England slopes — and even lay down big carving turns on corduroy runs. They have carbon stringers in the tail, a poplar and bamboo core, and a topsheet that’s made from castor bean oil. $624. westonbackcountry.com

Zeal Optics’ Cloudfall goggles feature Worl’s Salmon Way of Life art on the strap and have a spherical lens with a large distortion-free field of view. The goggles come with a jade mirror lens and a persimmon sky blue mirror lens. Zeal Optics

Pair your snowboard with Zeal Optics’ Cloudfall goggles, which also feature Worl’s Salmon Way of Life art on the strap and offer the latest in goggle technology, including a spherical lens with a large distortion-free field of view. The Optimum lens, which changes tint based on available light, has blue-light filters, UV protection, and superior anti-fog and scratch-proof coatings. The goggles come with a jade mirror lens and a persimmon sky blue mirror lens. Easily swap them out using Zeal Optics’ Rail Lock System, which makes it a cinch to change the lens on the chairlift or slope; a piece on each side of the lens slides into a channel on the front of the goggle and then strong magnets secure the lens in place. The rimless goggles also have excellent venting top and bottom and a no-slip band on the inside of the strap. $319. www.zealoptics.com

Volkl's redesigned Blaze 94 and Blaze 94 W (women's) all-mountain skis are a great, lightweight option for backcountry touring. Völkl

A sporty all-mountain ski and tech binding

If you’re looking for a ski that’s a joy to take uphill touring yet can handle the quick turns and spicy terrain of a technical backcountry descent — or the variability of a ski area — check out Volkl’s redesigned Blaze 94 and Blaze 94 W (women’s) skis. These all-mountain skis have the stiffness to respond instantly to your quick maneuvers and the suspension on the tip and tail to cruise through mixed conditions. Take them through chunky snow along the trees, down mogul runs, and then across the ski area and out of bounds. If you’re just getting into backcountry skiing, add the new smooth-operating Marker Cruise bindings, which come in two models based on DIN range, the Cruise 10 (4-10 DIN) and Cruise 12 (6-12 DIN). These pin-style tech bindings, which are made from bio-based and recycled plastics, are lightweight and a breeze to use. They’re engineered so that it’s easy to clip into the toe and heel pieces, and a cinch to rotate the heel piece between Ski and Walk mode. Even the heel elevators are designed so you can easily flick them into place — or out of the way — with the tip of your ski pole. With the wide DIN range, you’ll be using these for years. $649.99 skis, $599.99 bindings. https://volkl.com

Fischer’s new Transalp Carbon Pro touring boot excels in the backcountry but can hold its own inbounds. Fischer Sports

A touring boot that excels in and out of bounds

Fischer’s newest touring boot blends light weight and a stiff reinforced cuff, making this a top pick for skinning up mountains and maintaining control on descents. The Transalp Carbon Pro weighs just 2.8 pounds per boot (size 26.5) thanks to the lightweight shell and power strap, but the supportive cuff — reinforced with carbon fiber — offers a stiffer flex that provides better control and power transfer on steep and off-piste terrain. Put simply, it’s a touring boot that excels in the backcountry but can hold its own inbounds. It has a moldable liner so you can dial in the fit and a grippy rubber sole that prevents slipping, from parking lots to icy climbs. You can easily operate the boot buckles and the Ski/Walk release with a gloved hand (and the double-lock spring-action mechanism is designed so it won’t accidentally open. The boot has a 100mm last and a stiffness rating of 130, and it offers 80 degrees of flex for uphill skiing. Its shell is made with Pebax Rnew, a sustainable material derived mainly from castor oil. $999.99. www.fischersports.com

Black Diamond’s Recon X avalanche beacon. Black Diamond Equipment

More affordable high-tech snow safety equipment

More people than ever spend winter exploring backcountry and sidecountry terrain and, thankfully, more companies than ever now offer high-quality and affordable snow safety equipment. Black Diamond’s Recon X avalanche beacon, released this past year, has easy-to-operate controls, an LCD screen, and built-in Bluetooth technology that lets you connect to the PIEPS app so you can easily update the firmware, access training mode, and manage settings (a fantastic feature). The beacon has three antennas, a 60-meter range, and interference protection while in Search and Send modes — and it can search for multiple people at once. Purchase the Recon X on its own ($349.95) or as part of the Black Diamond Recon X Avy Set ($449.95), which includes the beacon, the 280-centimeter-long Quickdraw Pro Probe, and the 1.4-pound Transfer Shovel. Or check out the new Transfer Light Shovel, which is the lightest internationally certified shovel, according to Black Diamond; it weighs just 14.4 ounces and its shovel blade is compatible with the new 8.5-ounce Venom Lt Classic Piolet ice axe. $99.95 shovel; $74.95 shovel blade only, $139.95 ice axe. www.blackdiamondequipment.com

Patagonia’s new men’s and women’s Untracked jacket and bibs use a new waterproof and breathable recycled GORE-TEX fabric that’s free of nasty PFC (perfluorinated compound) human-made chemicals. Patagonia

Clothing that’s kinder to the environment

Many clothing companies incorporate environmentally sound materials into their outerwear. Patagonia’s new men’s and women’s Untracked jacket and bibs, for instance, use a new waterproof and breathable recycled GORE-TEX fabric that’s free of nasty PFC (perfluorinated compound) human-made chemicals. The heavy-duty three-layer shell jacket and bibs work great for resort to backcountry adventures. The jacket has a helmet-compatible hood, pit zips, grippy material on the bottom of the powder skirt and the inside wrists to hold both in place, and two handwarmer pockets. The cozy bibs come up higher in the back and have a “drop seat,” meaning you can unzip the sides from the top and unsnap the waist so you can make pitstops in the backcountry without having to strip down. Both have a built-in RECCO safety reflector. $649 bibs, $699 jacket. www.patagonia.com

.Helly Hansen’s new Powchaser 2.0 ski and snowboard jacket (men's and women's) uses Ocean Bound material made from abandoned fishing gear and discarded plastic waste. Helly Hansen

Helly Hansen’s Powchaser 2.0 ski and snowboard jacket uses Ocean Bound material made from abandoned fishing gear and discarded plastic waste that’s found within 35 miles of the coast and then converted into usable synthetic yarns — genius. These waterproof and breathable insulated jackets (available in men’s and women’s versions) come with all you need for the slopes: interior pocket for an extra goggle lens, pit zips, powder skirt, ski pass pocket, and RECCO reflector. The roomy jacket also has a Life Pocket with thermal properties that keep your smartphone warmer to help preserve battery life. Add the men’s new Sogn cargo-style bibs, also made with Ocean Bound materials, or the women’s new cargo-style insulated Powderqueen bibs. Layer underneath with Helly Hansen’s clever new LIFA Merino Balaclava Hoodie. The two-in-one baselayer generates extra warmth on cold days (thanks to the merino wool and the built-in balaclava-style hoody) while pulling moisture away from your body (thanks to the company’s proprietary LIFA technology) — and it’s not itchy. $350 Powchaser 2.0 jacket; $300 Powderqueen bibs; $250 Sogn bibs; $150 balaclava hoodie. www.hellyhansen.com

Vermont-based Skida has teamed up with Oboz Footwear, headquartered in Montana, to make the VerMontana Collection. The collection includes Skida's Alpine Hat (pictured here), which is lined with midweight fleece and comes in designs that are an ode to Montana’s state flower, the bitterroot, and Vermont’s trillium, violet, and aster species. Skida

All gender Whakatā Puffy Low Oboz x Skida. Oboz Footwear

Comfort from head to toe

Vermont-based Skida has teamed up with Oboz Footwear, headquartered in Montana, to make products that will keep you warm and comfy from the slopes, trails, and wilderness to your après activities. The VerMontana Collection, as they call it, includes the Oboz Whakatā Puffy moccasin in low- and mid-cut styles (the Māori word “whakata” means to rest, catch one’s breath, or take a break). This all-gender shoe has a sculpted footbed for comfort, a burly no-slip sole, and a cushy insulated upper that’s made, in part, with post-consumer recycled polyester (Oboz also plants a tree for every pair of shoes sold). Skida accessories include its ever-popular Alpine Hat, which is lined with midweight fleece, and the Snow Tour that’s made with brushed thermal fabric and can be used as a neck gaiter, headband, or balaclava. All items come in one design (in either blue or brown) that are an ode to Montana’s state flower, the bitterroot, and Vermont’s trillium, violet, and aster species. $110 Oboz shoe; $38 hat, $24 Snow Tour. www.obozfootwear.com, www.skida.com

Thule’s new padded 60-liter Thule RoundTrip Ski and Snowboard Boot Backpack helps protect your winter sports gear and makes it a lot easier to haul everything to and from your car, your ski condo, or the airport. Thule

Carry your gear in these bags

Thule’s new padded gear bags swallow and protect all your winter sports equipment and make it a lot easier to haul everything to and from your car, your ski condo, or the airport. The 60-liter Thule RoundTrip Ski and Snowboard Boot Backpack offers rear access to a waterproof boot compartment lined with durable tarpaulin to stand up to boot buckles, tips of telescoping poles, and other rugged gear. Two large, zippered side pockets hold hats, gloves, hand warmers, snacks, and other smaller items, while the more rigid zippered lid contains a felt-lined goggle compartment and space for a helmet. Stash a jacket and spare clothes in the front pocket. For more space, try the 80-liter RoundTrip Ski and Snowboard Duffel, which has a central waterproof compartment for boots (complete with drain holes) and two zippered side pockets for helmet, goggles (tuck in a lined pouch), and clothing. Two smaller front pockets hold your wallet and smaller items. Each bag has durable grab handles in multiple spots and two built-in straps that let you secure the bag to Thule’s padded 192-centimeter-long RoundTrip Ski Roller Bag. $169.95 backpack and duffel; $299.95 ski roller bag. www.thule.com

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.

