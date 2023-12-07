Checking in on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, one year after divorce

The magazine spoke with a source who claims the former Patriots quarterback and Brazilian supermodel are doing “really well” when it comes to raising their son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. The source divulged that the duo are going about the situation in a “really mature way,” with the kids splitting “equal amounts of time” between their famous parents.

It’s been a little over a year since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage, and despite the split, the former couple appears to have an amicable “co-parenting relationship,” according to a new report by Us Weekly.

“They have made a focused effort on putting their kids’ needs first,” the source told Us Weekly. Brady also has a son, Jack, with his ex-girlfriend and “Blue Bloods” star Bridget Moynahan.

Last year, reports of a rift between the couple began to swirl, with Bündchen allegedly upset over Brady opting for “un-retirement” in 2022 and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season. However, in an interview with Vanity Fair in March following their divorce in October 2022, Bündchen called the claims “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing” she had ever heard.

“Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” Bündchen told Vanity Fair. “When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things.”

Since the split, Brady officially retired from football in February, giving the seven-time Super Bowl champion more time to spend with his family, as well as the space to focus on other pursuits, like his “Let Go!” podcast with sportscaster Jim Gray and former NFL star Larry Fitzgerald.

As Brady prepares to join his pal Rob Gronkowski as an NFL analyst for Fox next year, the former Patriots quarterback has kept busy with his podcast, offering candid commentary around the state of football today. In addition to addressing New England’s poor performance and re-creating “Remember the Titans” scenes with actor Denzel Washington, Brady has also shared tidbits of personal details on his podcast, like his disdain for drama.

“I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life, I already have a lot of drama,” Brady said on the Oct. 2 episode of the podcast, noting his penchant for being in the “public eye.”

His aversion to drama hasn’t kept Brady out of the headlines, with the soon-to-be Patriots hall of famer briefly linked to Russian model Irina Shayk over the summer before the relationship reportedly fizzled out later in 2023, according to People.

Gisele Bündchen at the Met Gala in May. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Bündchen has also been busy since the divorce. In May, she appeared at the Met Gala in New York, attending the event for the first time since her split with Brady. Over the summer, she posted several vacation photos on Instagram, with Bündchen enjoying Brazilian beaches with her kids.

The Victoria’s Secret model has also been linked to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, with Bündchen and Valente spotted in Costa Rica together last month, according to Page Six. Bündchen has recently become an avid martial arts practitioner and even celebrated her promotion to purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu earlier this week, earning the rank under the Miami-based Valente Brothers.

In a 2022 interview with Dust magazine posted on the Valente Brothers website, Bündchen revealed she got into Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu after bringing her son, Benjamin, to the martial arts school.

“It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life,” Bündchen said.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.