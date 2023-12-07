Harvard releases expert review after morgue scandal, but admits no wrongdoing. ‘People find ways of getting around systems.’

Harvard hired the three-person panel to study its anatomical gifts program after an employee was arrested in June and charged with stealing and selling body parts that had been donated for medical education and research. The report, completed Nov. 22, was made public Thursday.

Harvard Medical School’s morgue needs to tighten security and overhaul its system for tracking cadavers, including requiring that two people witness the boxing of each corpse and seal the box before it is sent away for cremation, according to an expert panel convened in the wake of a grisly scandal that unfolded at the school earlier this year.

The 23-page review did not list deficiencies in the program, but its recommendations imply that the morgue’s three-person staff often operated without sufficient formal processes, documentation, or oversight. It recommended rigorous employee screening and training, improved donor consent and registration procedures, an operational committee to ensure compliance with regulations, an updated system for tracking bodies, greater involvement by medical school faculty, and the appointment of a medical director.

The indictment of Cedric Lodge, Harvard’s former morgue manager, on federal charges of illegally transporting human remains revealed a bizarre underworld of people who traffic in human body parts.

Prosecutors allege that Lodge spent years diverting human heads, brains, skin, bones, and other cadaver parts that were supposed to be cremated. Lodge even allegedly let his customers enter the morgue to select the parts they wanted to buy. Several other people were arrested in connection with what federal prosecutors called a multi-state conspiracy that ran from sometime in 2018 until March of this year.

An screenshot from an Instagram post by Kat’s Creepy Creations. Katrina MacLean, owner of Kat’s Creepy Creations, has been charged in connection with the sale of human body parts from the Harvard Medical School morgue. Instagram

Additionally, Harvard is facing 11 lawsuits from relatives of people who donated their bodies to the anatomical gifts program.

Asked how the thefts could have continued for so many years at the nation’s premiere medical school, deputy provost Peggy Newell said, “Harvard is not the only place where this has happened. People find ways of getting around systems all the time when they’re criminals. We have to do the best we can to thwart that.”

Some of the recommendations to secure the morgue have already been implemented or are under way, including a bar code system to track bodies and added security cameras, Newell said. The medical school has already resumed accepting body donations, having moved quickly to close any gaps in the process that would allow theft, she said.

The morgue manages the corpses that medical and dental students dissect and study; people register before death to donate their bodies.

“An anatomical donation is among the most altruistic acts and deserves our attention and profound respect,” said a letter from university provost Alan M. Garber and medical school dean Dr. George Q. Daley, sent Thursday morning to Harvard medical and dental faculty, staff, and students.

Garber and Daley said they have appointed a task force to review the recommendations and come up with a plan.

The expert panel was made up of Dr. Sally Aiken, retired chief medical examiner in Spokane County, Wash.; Robert McKeon, director of the Body Donor Program at the Emory University School of Medicine; and Brandi Schmitt, executive director of anatomical services for the University of California. They visited the morgue, interviewed employees, and studied records, and made more than a dozen recommendations involving policies, governance, and the physical plant.

The panel urged the university to develop a comprehensive policy addressing all human specimens acquired for education and research.

The experts found that there was no formal procedure for receiving, reviewing, and approving requests to use donors’ bodies. And it observed that the largest of three body storage freezers had cracks and swelling in the bottom from water damage, a problem that has persisted for more than a year.

But it reserved its strongest words for the handling of donor specimens that are retained for long-term use, stating that “methods for tracking and documentation are not sufficient.” The report advises, “Best practices include the labeling and tracking of all donor specimens so that their location is known and traceable to the donor.” Additionally, it recommends that Harvard’s “legacy collection of skeletons and bones” be assessed by experts. Noting that such collections are common at US medical schools, the panel adds, “Most were purchased ... in a manner that was legal at the time but may not have been ethical.”

Five people, including Lodge and Salem oddities seller Katrina Maclean, who owned the shop “Kat’s Creepy Creations,” are scheduled for trial in Williamsport, Pa., starting April 1, on charges of conspiracy to transport stolen goods. All have pleaded not guilty.

The trial date has been pushed back several times over the past few months as the defense has sought more time to go through evidence.

Another defendant, Jeremy Pauley, a Pennsylvania oddities collector who allegedly received human skin from Maclean and tanned it, pleaded guilty on Sept. 7, according to court records. He was released with some conditions, including that he must avoid contact with the others accused in the scheme. He has not been sentenced.

The investigation also led to criminal charges against an Arkansas mortuary worker who is accused of stealing and selling body parts. That worker, Candace Chapman Scott, has pleaded not guilty and proceedings against her continue separately in federal court in Arkansas.

Meanwhile, the 11 civil cases are pending in Suffolk Superior Court. The plaintiffs have argued in court documents that Harvard exhibited “at best, willfully blind indifference” in its oversight of the morgue and body-donation program.

In the most recent complaint, filed Nov. 27, the family of Margaret Flanagan argued they “suffered severe emotional distress, including nightmares, inability to sleep, and flashbacks” after hearing from the school “that body parts of hers may have been sold” without their knowledge.

Harvard leadership — and, by extension, some of the medical school’s workers who are also listed as defendants — entered motions to dismiss nine of the complaints, accompanying the motions with a 21-page memorandum and 100 pages of exhibits. The school argued that under the state’s anatomical gift law, organizations and employees operating in “good faith” are not liable.

“Harvard recognizes the anger and uncertainty of those who fear that their loved ones’ remains were among those Lodge allegedly stole,” the memorandum states. “But any liability that attaches to Lodge for his alleged criminal activity attaches to him alone.”

The memorandum concludes that the medical school should not be liable because it “did not employ Lodge to steal and sell body parts and his conduct could not conceivably be alleged to benefit Harvard.”

These motions to dismiss the case are now before a judge. The first of the cases to be filed is next due for a hearing Dec. 12 before Suffolk Superior Judge Michael Ricciuti. A Feb. 15 court state has been set for one of the nine consolidated cases, according to records.

Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her @felicejfreyer. Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.