‘We can’t start our healing journey’: Maine shooting survivors, families demand investigation in Washington

Nickerson and the group he was with — a heartbreaking club including widows (one wearing a “Lewiston Strong” sweatshirt) and parents grieving their dead children — were in Washington Thursday to meet with the four members of their state’s congressional delegation and with White House officials. They were the latest group of shooting survivors to come to Washington seeking answers and solutions.

It wasn’t a formal tour, but Nickerson — who survived the shooting rampage that left 18 dead in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25 — and relatives of victims who died were getting one anyway.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alan Nickerson leaned toward US Senator Angus King of Maine in the packed hallway. “That’s the Senate floor?” he asked. It was, King confirmed, pointing out the view of the US Supreme Court on the other end of the hallway.

Advertisement

And, critically, they were there to demand an independent investigation into why preventive action was not taken before the shooting.

“If it can’t be prevented in this case given all that was known about this individual, given that he had threatened to commit a mass shooting and that that had gone up the chain of command in his Army reserve unit, if it can’t be stopped here, it can’t be stopped anywhere,” said Benjamin Gideon, one of the attorneys representing the group.

The shootings at Just-in-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grill were horrific, but all the more so given how many flags about the possibility of a threat were raised before the violence.

“We can’t start our healing journey until we have all the information,” signed Elizabeth Seal — the wife of Joshua Seal, 34, who was killed playing cornhole at Schemengees — at a press conference later in the day.

Elizabeth Seal, who is deaf, said through an ASL interpreter that the deaf community experienced delays in communication the day of the shooting. She called for more inclusive practices in emergency situations, such as cameras keeping a wide shot so ASL interpreters can stay on-screen for viewers.

Advertisement

But the group was largely focused on calling for an investigation, given the red flags raised about the gunman before the shooting. Robert R. Card II, was a first sergeant in the US Army Reserve when he committed the worst mass shooting in Maine’s history. He later died by suicide.

Local police and military officials were aware that the gunman was “armed and dangerous” more than a month before the attacks, and sheriff’s deputies had been dispatched to his home nearby in Bowdoin more than once to perform wellness checks after warnings from his colleagues in the military and his family.

Legal experts, including an architect of Maine’s “yellow flag” law, have said local law enforcement seem to have had enough information to take him into custody and begin the process of seizing his guns before the shootings took place.

In a statement, a spokesman said the Army has been in touch with the Maine delegation and is committed to addressing their questions.

The Army is also conducting an internal investigation into the gunman’s death and the shooting itself, but declined to provide any further details.

The Department of Defense referred a reporter to the inspector general. The inspector general’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

The Lewiston group left the meetings with the delegation members saying they felt supported by them.

“I think the thing that makes me most emotional is that this is a horrific thing that this community has gone through, and they all got on a plane at an ungodly hour this morning and came down here and are going to each one of our offices and having to tell their stories over and over again,” said US Representative Chellie Pingree, who represents the congressional district that includes Portland, Maine, after meeting with the group. “I just really admire their willingness to do that.”

Some of them had arrived earlier in the week for a gun violence vigil at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

On Thursday, the group hustled between meetings and wove through packed hallways.

Then they moved on to the White House, where they met with representatives from the first-of-its-kind Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which was announced this fall.

They hoped the effort would be worth it. The group said they were adamant that an investigation is important so, as Nickerson said, “it doesn’t happen to somebody else.”

And if they didn’t get what they were calling for, they said they were open to coming back.

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.