Mass. attorney general sues Nationalist Social Club over harassment, intimidation

“Since 2020, defendants have engaged in an escalating campaign of unlawful conduct as they have attempted to ‘shut down’ groups and activities that they deem harmful to the interests of white New Englanders,” the lawsuit said.

The Nationalist Social Club, or NSC-131, and its leaders, Christopher Hood, of Newburyport, and Liam McNeil, of Waltham, repeatedly have showed up at public libraries hosting the story hours and hotels providing emergency shelter to new immigrants and “engaged in violent, threatening, and intimidating conduct,” according to a 26-page civil complaint filed Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is suing an increasingly active neo-Nazi group and two of its leaders for an escalating pattern of harassing, intimidating, and confrontational conduct at anti-immigration protests and demonstrations against drag queen story-hours around the state.

The suit alleges public nuisance, trespassing, conspiracy, as well as violations of civil rights and public accommodations. The state is seeking a jury trial, injunctive relief, and monetary awards.

Founded in late 2019, the club has about 30 active members in Massachusetts, the lawsuit said. Members don a “standard uniform” of khaki pants with black shirts or jackets, and conceal their identities with ski masks, balaclavas, and neck gaiters.

The organization has been classified as a hate group by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“NSC-131 has engaged in a concerted campaign to target and terrorize people across Massachusetts and interfere with their rights,” Campbell said in a statement. “Our complaint is the first step in holding this neo-Nazi group and its leaders accountable for their unlawful actions against members of our community.”

The group disrupted or shut down four drag queen story events hosted by LGBTQ+ communities in Jamaica Plain, the Seaport, Fall River, and Taunton between July 2022 and January, the lawsuit said.

The group initiated its campaign against the story hours on social media in late 2021.

In a video posted on Dec. 21, 2021, the club vowed to “shut down drag queen story hours in the New England area until all related events cease.”

When five NSC members wearing ski masks, sunglasses, and black jackets burst into “the family-oriented event” at the public library in Taunton on Jan. 14, they assaulted two event organizers at the entrance and scared parents and children in attendance. Police had to evacuate the storyteller through a side entrance, according to the complaint.

The group also has targeted five hotels in Kingston, Woburn, and Marlborough that were providing emergency shelter to migrants under a state program in October 2022 and in September and August, according to the complaint.

In Kingston, NSC members held up a banner that read “Refugees Not Welcome” and loudly chanted “Go Home” and “New England is ours, the rest must go,” the complaint said.

Along with conducting armed “vigilante patrols” where they roam public streets at night, deface public property, and seek out physical confrontations, the group also has been scattering recruitment fliers across driveways in neighborhoods in Ipswich, Hamilton, New Bedford, Westfield, and most recently, the Morton Park area, of Plymouth, the lawsuit said.

Residents in Westfield awoke Oct. 16 to discover fliers tucked into plastic sandwich bags weighted with small gray rocks had been left in their driveways.

The fliers warned: “New Englanders! You are being Replaced[.] Organize and Resist!”

“The Nationalist Social Club is a pro-white street-oriented fraternity dedicated to raising authentic resistance to the enemies of our people in the New England area,” the fliers said. “This takes the form of networking, training, activism, outreach, and above all, action.”

The group is also responsible for stickers and spray-painted graffiti that include the phrase “NSC-131 Zone” on utility poles, road signs, construction equipment, bridges, overpasses, and the MBTA system in Boston, Lowell, Worcester, Fitchburg, Tyngsborough, Waltham, Salem, Pepperell, Holden, Ayer, and other communities in eastern and central Massachusetts, the lawsuit said.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.