New Hampshire man ordered held without bail in deaths of Waltham police officer, utility worker

Killed in the crash were Paul J. Tracey, 58, a veteran officer who was working a police detail, and Roderick Jackson, 36, a Cambridge resident who worked in National Grid’s gas division.

In a courtroom filled with police officers, Peter J. Simon, 54, pleaded not guilty to two counts of manslaughter and a host of other charges. Simon, who has a substantial criminal history, had scrapes on his left cheek and above his left eye. He stared blankly ahead as the charges were read aloud.

WALTHAM — A New Hampshire man was ordered held without bail Thursday after allegedly crashing his pickup truck into a roadside utility work site Wednesday, killing a Waltham police officer and a National Grid worker and injuring two other workers, officials said.

“This is a nightmare that I’m living in. I woke up, and what just happened?” Jackson’s brother, Manuel Asprilla-Hassan, said outside the courthouse after Simon’s arraignment. ”I can’t even explain the story to anybody. People ask me what happened, I can’t even explain it.”

He said he spoke with his brother shortly before the crash and they were talking about attending this year’s Rose Bowl.

Jim Tracey recalled his brother as a “tremendous husband, father, uncle, and brother, and loved by everybody in the community,” Jim Tracey told reporters. “Anybody who knew him, his laughter, his compassion — it will be missed.”

Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, left, and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, right, were killed in Waltham on Dec 6. Facebook/Family Photo

In court, prosecutor Christopher Tarrant said the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Totten Pond Road. Simon, who lives in Haverhill, N.H., was heading east in “an older” Ford pickup truck when he allegedly “veered his vehicle to the right and then suddenly to the left in an apparent attempt to make a U-turn,” Tarrant said.

In doing so, Simon cut off a Jeep Wrangler, which hit the pickup truck on the driver’s side, causing it to “rise up off of two wheels and then slam back down,” Tarrant said.

Simon then continued to head east “in an apparent attempt to flee the scene of that crash,” Tarrant said. When he got to the work site, he drove between a National Grid truck and a backhoe by a work trench.

“This defendant veered his vehicle into that direction, striking both Officer Tracey and Mr. Jackson,” Tarrant said. Simon got out of his truck and ran to a nearby home, where he started banging on the front door.

A police report said Simon was “possibly saying ‘police are going to kill me’” when he was on the front steps of the home.

When a police officer approached and ordered Simon “to submit,” he “turned on the officer brandishing a knife, and with that knife entered the officer’s cruiser and essentially stole the cruiser and led the police on another high-speed chase,” Tarrant said.

As additional officers tried to stop Simon, he would veer ”into the oncoming officers,” Tarrant said.

Simon ultimately crashed the cruiser and was placed into custody. Tracey and Jackson died at area hospitals.

Simon is being represented by the Committee for Public Counsel Services, the state’s public defender agency. In a brief statement, spokesman Robert McGovern called the Waltham crash “a tragedy for everyone involved.”

“Mr. Simon is entitled to the presumption of innocence, and since we are in the early stages of this case, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time,” McGovern said.

In addition to the manslaughter charges, Simon was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, driving without a license, leaving the scene of personal injury and death, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failure to stop for police, and larceny of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of property damage, according to legal filings.

Simon is due to return to Waltham District Court on Dec. 14.

An overflow crowd of families, police, and utility workers filled the court. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

After the arraignment, a stream of uniformed police officers filed out of the courthouse, walking down the front steps in silence. A female officer wept in the lobby outside the courtroom and hugged a supporter.

Outside the courthouse, Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell said “I’m here today in solidarity not only with my fallen officer, but with National Grid. We work hand in hand with those guys, daily, we’re there to protect them.”

In a statement, National Grid said Jackson joined the company in 2021 as a gas operations technician.

“He was a highly respected, talented, and selfless teammate who worked extremely hard, took on extra duties, and had built strong friendships with members on his team,” the utility said. “He was always willing to lend a hand, roll up his sleeves and help a colleague. His loss is deeply felt throughout the company, and he will be sorely missed.”

The two other employees who were injured have been released from the hospital, officials said.

Tracey, who had worked for the police department for 28 years, was married to Kristen P. Tracey, who has worked for several years as the school resource officer at Waltham High School, according to officials and social media postings by the department. The couple have two children.

People embraced before the arraignment. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Tracey grew up in Waltham, attended city schools, and has been active in city politics, failing in two bids for the City Council, most recently this year, according to city records.

“Politics is solving people’s problems. I’ve been solving problems as a municipal employee for 28 years. I drive the streets every day and evening. I hit the same potholes, see the same leaning and double telephone poles and street lights that are either not working or never shut off,” he wrote in a questionnaire for Patch.com.

Tracey, along with his relatives, was credited with saving a woman who had overdosed on drugs at a Yarmouth beach resort in 2018 by providing first aid until paramedics arrived and delivered a dose of Narcan to the woman, the Cape Cod Times reported.

On Thursday, a police cruiser adorned with flowers was parked in front of the police department. At the crash site, a statue of a praying angel had been left at a telephone pole alongside a bouquet of red and yellow roses and a bouquet of white chrysanthemums.

In front of Tracey’s home, an American flag was lowered to half staff. The quiet suburban street was lined with parked cars, as visitors came and went. One neighbor, who requested their name not be used out of concern for the grieving family’s privacy, said the Traceys are a “really nice family” and the situation was “heartbreaking.”

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

