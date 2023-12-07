A new push to update the R.I. public records law

But Governor Daniel J. McKee’s office, the State Police, and other agencies objected to some of the proposals. And the 2023 legislative session ended without any of the proposed changes being made to the law.

DiPalma, a Middletown Democrat who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, and Representative Joseph J. Solomon Jr., a Warwick Democrat who chairs the House Corporations Committee, pushed for changes in the last legislative session.

Although 2024 is still a few weeks away, state Senator Louis P. DiPalma already has a New Year’s resolution: to overhaul Rhode Island’s Access to Public Records Act for the first time in more than a decade.

Now DiPalma is poised to pre-file a revised version of the bill before the 2024 legislative session begins on Jan. 2. The bill would plug holes in the law identified over the past decade and address advances in technology, he said.

”All I want for Christmas is for the updated APRA bill to pass next year,” DiPalma said.

Among other things, the bill would narrow an exemption for the emails of elected officials, set a deadline for releasing police body-worn camera footage in “use-of-force” incidents, and provide public access to subpoenas issued to governmental entities or officials.

Since the end of the last session, DiPalma and advocates of the bill have been meeting with the six major groups that raised objections, including the governor’s office, the Department of Administration, and the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association.

”The face-to-face meetings have been very effective,” DiPalma said. “The interaction between all the groups has made the bill better.”

Changes have been made to the legislation, but some objections are likely to remain, he said.

”I suspect there will still be some apprehension in some areas, and that is OK,” DiPalma said. “There was a lot of give-and-take into what will be included in the bill. And we are keeping our eye on the prize of sunshine being the best disinfectant.”

DiPalma said the bill had originally called for increasing the fines for “knowing and willful” violations from $2,000 to $10,000, but that has been scaled back to $4,000. And, he said, those fines would now be poured into a restricted receipt account to help municipalities comply with the records law, rather than just being dumped into the state’s general fund.

Also, the bill would now require public access to police body-worn video footage within 30 days of a “use-of-force” incident, with a possibility of a 20-day extension.

While some proposals have been scaled back, DiPalma said one addition would allow for greater access to traffic accident data maintained by the state Department of Transportation, in accordance with federal law.

And another new section would provide access to the names of those who receive “preferred license plates” through the governor’s office, to the extent allowed by federal law.

The revised bill makes 47 distinct changes to existing law, said John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island. None are as dramatic as the 2012 addition of a “balancing test” that weighs personal privacy vs. public information. But, he said, the bill would make a “series of tweaks” that would strengthen the law.

”This is the primary tool used by our free press for government accountability,” Marion said. “Not a day goes by that we don’t see a media report based on an APRA request. So if we want good reporting, we need a strong APRA.”

But the law has not been substantially updated since 2012, he said. “So it’s long past due for this tool to be sharpened.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.