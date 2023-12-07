A plane flying over Harvard’s campus pulled banner that said ‘Harvard Hates Jews’ with Palestinian flag

The Globe could not immediately confirm who organized or funded the plane, nor who sent the release. Harvard did not respond to a request for comment.

A news release shared with the Globe on Thursday morning said the plane would “circle the college’s campus over the next few days,” to condemn and respond to “runaway antisemitism” on Harvard’s campus, including “shocking support for Hamas terrorism,” since the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

CAMBRIDGE — On a cold afternoon in Harvard Square, people stopped what they were doing to look at a low-flying plane dragging a banner that read, “Harvard Hates Jews,” with a Palestinian flag.

The plane circled Harvard two days after the university’s president, Claudine Gay, and the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, testified before a Republican-led congressional committee about a purported rise of antisemitism on their campuses.

Some of their remarks provoked denunciations and calls for their resignations, including one controversial exchange with Representative Elise Stefanik in which the three presidents said that calls for genocide of Jews would not necessarily violate their schools’ rules. Gay and UPenn president Liz Magill later expanded on their remarks.

The news release about the plane mentioned the controversial testimony.

“This rise of antisemitism has been either ignored or even endorsed by the universities’ leaderships, as was witnessed at the Congressional hearing held on December 5th,” the release said.

The release said the plane is dragging a Palestinian flag because it “has become the symbol of . . . violent Jew hatred in America.” It also said the plane will visit other “Ivy League campuses.”

Nick Kowalske, a Harvard junior, saw the plane pulling the banner as he walked through a campus gate into Harvard Square. “I think describing opposition to settler colonialism as antisemitism is dangerous and wrong,” he said, while wearing a keffiyeh, a traditional Palestinian scarf. “I think people need to recognize that you can stand with the Jewish people while opposing actions by the Israeli government that are in violation of international law.”

A young woman who identified herself as a Harvard student stopped to take a photograph of the airplane as it flew over Cambridge Common.

“It’s very disrespectful to associate the Palestinian flag with hate,” she said. “Supporting Palestinians does not equal hating Jews.” (She declined to give her name.)

A nearby street pole was covered with flyers, including a “Kidnapped” poster referring to hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, which was ripped in half. Another flyer, labeled with the logo of a group called Harvard MIT UPenn Jews for Palestine, said that criticism of Israel does not equal antisemitism.

A middle-aged man with a megaphone in front of the university’s Science Center ranted about hedge fund billionaire and Harvard alum Bill Ackman, who called for Gay’s resignation earlier this week.

For some, the plane brought to mind an October stunt by a conservative group that sent trucks to Harvard Square plastered with the photos and names of students believed to be involved with pro-Palestinian advocacy.

“Harassment of college students is not helpful to either side and it needs to stop,” Kowalske said.

The plane circled Harvard at a time of elevated campus tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. Reports of antisemitism and Islamophobia have been on the rise since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack in Israel, which killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Campus protests have intensified in recent weeks as Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip have killed more than 16,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian authorities.

Twenty-three Harvard students are facing disciplinary action for behavior related to campus tensions over the Israel-Hamas war, according to a Harvard spokesperson.

The controversies at Harvard began on Oct. 7 when the Palestine Solidarity Committee, a student group, issued a statement blaming Israel for “all unfolding violence.” Critics saw the statement as justifying Hamas’s attack. The PSC said it was meant to put the attack in the context of a long-running conflict.

On Thursday, the PSC posted on social media: “We reject the racist weaponization of the Palestinian flag to create hate and fear on Harvard’s campus.”

At the Tuesday congressional hearing, Stefanik, a New York Republican, asked Gay: “Dr. Gay, at Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment, yes or no?”

Gay answered: “It can be, depending on the context.” She added that such speech would violate Harvard’s policies if it was “targeted at an individual.”

On Wednesday, she issued a statement expanding on her remarks.

“There are some who have confused a right to free expression with the idea that Harvard will condone calls for violence against Jewish students,” she said. “Let me be clear: Calls for violence or genocide against the Jewish community, or any religious or ethnic group are vile, they have no place at Harvard, and those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account.”

The Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce, which held Tuesday’s hearing, said Thursday it is opening “a formal investigation” into Harvard, UPenn, and MIT after members found the presidents’ testimonies earlier this week to be “absolutely unacceptable,” Representative Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican, said in a statement.

“Committee members have deep concerns with their leadership and their failure to take steps to provide Jewish students the safe learning environment they are due under law,” Foxx said, adding that the investigation will include document requests and, if needed, subpoenas.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Harvard graduate student Michael Zhang skateboarded past the man with the megaphone at the science center, while the plane circled overhead.

“Crazy world we live in,” Zhang said.

