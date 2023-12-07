Two GOP presidential debates are set for Iowa and New Hampshire in January before the voting begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican presidential primary debates have been scheduled in Iowa and New Hampshire in January, not long before each state’s GOP nominating contest.

CNN said Thursday it will host a Jan. 10 debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, five days before the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, and a Jan. 21 debate at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, two days before that state’s leadoff primary.

The announcement came a day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie met for the fourth debate of the 2024 primary season. Former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner for the 2024 nomination, has yet to take part in any debate and has said he doesn’t plan to.