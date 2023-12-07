Federal money to shelter migrants caught in messy funding battle

In a letter released Wednesday, all of the state’s lawmakers in Congress told the Department of Homeland Security that current funding is insufficient and not “equitably distributed,” shortchanging Massachusetts compared to its need. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the department has given out $1 billion to local communities and nonprofits nationwide, $2.8 million of which went to Boston. As of August, the state was spending $45 million a month to shelter and care for homeless and migrants families, the lawmakers wrote, and money is running short.

The state has repeatedly said it is being pushed to the brink trying to house an influx of migrants who have fled dangerous or impoverished countries. Along with mayors of major cities including Chicago and New York, Massachusetts’ leaders have begged the Biden administration and Congress for more federal support to accommodate the growing numbers as winter temperatures make access to housing all the more urgent.

WASHINGTON — Federal money to help Massachusetts and other major metropolises shelter migrants is tied up in a messy partisan fight over funding and immigration policy, one that shows no signs of speedy resolution.

But while the administration has made some small policy changes and pots of money available, the state’s best hope for more funds rides on congressional approval of a more-than-$100-billion package President Biden has proposed, mostly to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s invasion and Israel in its war with Hamas, that includes other domestic needs. Though bipartisan support exists broadly for that legislation, it has become mired by the reticence of some House Republicans to send more money to Ukraine as well as efforts by the GOP to attach border security and immigration policy changes to the deal.

The latest sign of the protracted standoff came Wednesday, when Republicans in the Senate blocked majority leader Chuck Schumer’s effort to start the process of approving Biden’s full funding request. That, paired with House Speaker Mike Johnson’s declaration that the bill would only come up in the House if attached to a hard-line immigration bill, added to pessimism that any middle ground could be found before Congress leaves town for the year, even though negotiators said late in the week that they would keep trying.

Though the federal funding sought by Massachusetts and other states in the same position is a relatively small portion of the congressional aid package, it would support migrants’ resettlement and shelter once they’ve arrived in the United States, something those states say is critical.

“It’s all in the turmoil at this point,” said Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, a longtime leader for Democrats on immigration issues. “Pinning a lot of things like humanitarian aid to resolving the border dispute . . . I think is unrealistic.”

Massachusetts’ “right to shelter” law, which requires the state to provide housing for homeless families, has been particularly challenging as demand has far exceeded available housing. The state recently hit its self-imposed cap on the number of migrants who can be sheltered at once, and that issue stalled talks in the Legislature over a wide-ranging spending bill before lawmakers finally reached a deal to provide $250 million to the shelter system.

A spokesperson for Democratic Governor Maura Healey said she supports the $1.4 billion Biden proposal to support migrant sheltering nationwide.

“This funding is urgently needed for states like Massachusetts that are experiencing historic surges in migrant arrivals, and we appreciate that it includes an acknowledgement that these funds need to be distributed more equitably,” Karissa Hand said in a statement. “Governor Healey urges Congress to pass this critical funding as soon as possible.”

In Washington, Democrats on Capitol Hill, especially those who represent the states crunched by the surge in migrants, have been pushing hard for the funding.

“I am fighting to make sure that money to reimburse the states and help cover shelter cost is in the bill,” said Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. “The expenses incurred to help support migrants to the United States should be covered at the federal level and not left to the states.”

But Republicans say their proposed border policy changes, which include curtailing asylum claims and allowing fewer migrants into the country, are in line with Democratic states’ and cities’ requests because they are aimed at stemming the arrival of migrants in the first place. Republicans blame the administration for failing to adequately manage immigration at the border.

“This is what the mayor of Chicago is saying, what the mayor of New York is saying: ‘Make it stop, make it stop,’ ” said Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, a Republican lead negotiator on the border security talks. “I’m not saying anything different than what everyone else is saying on this, and other blue cities and red states . . . around the country, to say, ‘This is an ongoing problem, does no one see it?’ We do.”

Still, Republicans did not rule out the idea of supporting migrant aid, which they have previously questioned — provided their other demands are resolved.

“I think the best way to fix the economic impact on the states is to reduce the future flows,” said another GOP immigration lead, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis. “It may very well be that they are entitled to some transitional funding, [but] I don’t want to make it easier to continue to sustain the level of crossings we have now.”

But many Democrats have balked at Republican demands as too draconian, and even the primary negotiator on the border side deal said Tuesday that he was skeptical Republicans were actually engaged in the talks in “good faith.”

“I still don’t sense any seriousness from Republicans to cut a deal,” Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy said, though he indicated later in the week that he was returning to the negotiating table. “A cynic would say the goal here is to take down Ukraine funding. I hope that’s not the case.”

Progressives, Hispanic lawmakers, and advocates for immigrants have been particularly irritated by Biden’s and moderate Democrats’ willingness to even entertain discussions, accusing Republicans of using Ukraine and Israel money to extract concessions from the left.

Texas Representative Greg Casar, a Democrat, said Biden already offered Republicans a “trade” for the migrant-related aid to states, in the form of more money for Border Patrol and detention space at the border.

“Republicans shouldn’t be holding Ukraine funding hostage — that they themselves support — over trying to extract more anti-immigrant policies that they could never otherwise get,” Casar said.

As the political battles continue around the bill and its bigger-ticket pieces, the help for states remains in limbo.

While Lankford expressed perennial optimism that talks could still bear fruit, many Democrats seemed resigned to a deal remaining out of reach.

“I’m a doubting Thomas,” said Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey. “They’re going to have to provide enough evidence to have me convict them of being responsible at this time.”

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan.