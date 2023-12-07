Watch the exchange between university presidents and Elise Stefanik on a genocide question that sparked uproar

The hearing comes at a tense time where students on college campuses across the nation have held protests, often chanting controversial slogans like ‘ from the river to the sea ’ and ‘Intifada.’ Stefanik equated chants of “intifada” with calls for genocide of Jews. Pro-Palestinian activists say the term is a call for righteous resistance against Israeli oppression and does not endorse the targeting of civilians.

None of the presidents — Claudine Gay of Harvard University, Sally Kornbluth of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania — clearly responded with “yes” or “no.”

During Tuesday’s fiery congressional hearing over campus antisemitism, Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, asked the presidents of three universities whether or not calling for the genocide of Jews violates their respective school’s rules regarding bullying and harassment.

Here is a look at a snippet of the most controversial exchanges between Stefanik and the presidents:

Stefanik: Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate MIT’s code of conduct or rules regarding bullying and harassment? Yes or no?

Kornbluth: If targeted at individuals not making public statements.

Stefanik: Yes or no? Calling for the genocide of Jews does not constitute bullying and harassment?

Kornbluth: I have not heard calling for the genocide for Jews on our campus.

Stefanik: But you’ve heard chants for Intifada?

Kornbluth: I’ve heard chants which can be antisemitic depending on the context when calling for the elimination of the Jewish people.

Stefanik: So those would not be according to the MIT’s code of conduct or rules?

Kornbluth: That would be investigated as harassment if pervasive and severe.

Stefanik: Ms. Magill, at Penn, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Penn’s rules or code of conduct? Yes or no?

Magill: If the speech turns into conduct it can be harassment, yes.

Stefanik: I am asking, specifically calling for the genocide of Jews, does that constitute bullying or harassment?

Magill: If it is directed and severe or pervasive it is harassment.

Stefanik: So the answer is yes?

Magill: It is a context dependent decision, congresswoman.

Stefanik: Is it a context dependent decision? That is your testimony today? Calling for the genocide of Jews is dependent on the context? That is not bullying or harassment? This is the easiest question to answer ‘yes,’ Ms. Magill.

Magill: If it, if it…

Stefanik: So is your testimony that you will not answer ‘yes’?

Magill: …if it uh is if…

Stefanik: Yes or no?

Magill: …the speech becomes conduct it can be harassment, yes.

Stefanik: Conduct meaning committing the act of genocide? The speech is not harassment? This is unacceptable Ms. Magill. I’m going to give you one more opportunity for the world to see your answer. Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Penn’s code of conduct when it comes to bullying and harassment? Yes or no.

Magill: It can be harassment.

Stefanik: The answer is yes. And Dr. Gay, at Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment? Yes or no.

Gay: It can be depending on the context.

Stefanik: What’s the context?

Gay: Targeted at an individual.

Stefanik: It’s targeted at Jewish students, Jewish individuals. Do you understand your testimony is dehumanizing them? Do you understand that dehumanization is part of antisemitism? I will ask you one more time, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment? Yes or no?

Gay: Antisemitic rhetoric…

Stefanik: And is it antisemitic rhetoric…

Gay: …when it crosses into conduct that amounts to bullying, harassment, intimidation, that is actionable conduct and we do take action.

Stefanik: So the answer is yes, that calling for the genocide of Jews violates Harvard code of conduct, correct?

Gay: Again, it depends on the context.

Stefanik: It does not depend on the context, the answer is yes and this is why you should resign, these are unacceptable answers across the board.

