Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on cocaine charges in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black has been arrested again in South Florida, this time on charges of possessing cocaine, jail records show.

The Broward County jail listed Bill Kapri, Kodak Black's legal name, as being in custody Thursday. The jail records say Plantation police charged him with improperly stopping or parking his vehicle, cocaine possession and tampering with evidence.

Kapri is no stranger to South Florida law enforcement. He was arrested last year on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was freed on a $75,000 bond, and regular drug testing was a condition of his release.