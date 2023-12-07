Police say man killed his parents before killing four others in Austin

Investigators in both communities were still working to determine what touched off the rampage and what if any connection James had to any of the people killed in Austin.

The man, identified as Shane M. James, 34, was arrested in Austin after the succession of shootings in the state capital, which also left two police officers wounded. James was charged with capital murder, with additional charges expected in the coming days.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Texas said Wednesday that a former US Army officer with a history of mental health issues killed his parents in the family’s San Antonio-area home before traveling about 80 miles to Austin, where he fatally shot four more people Tuesday.

The first shooting in Austin occurred Tuesday morning, when an Austin school district officer was shot and wounded, said Robin Henderson, the Austin Police Department’s interim chief. The injured officer was struck in the leg and was in stable condition, the school district’s police chief, Wayne Sneed, told reporters.

In the second shooting, a man and a woman were killed, later Tuesday morning. In the third, a cyclist was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon.

The rampage continued into Tuesday evening with a shootout with police and the discovery of two more bodies. Authorities said officers responding to a report of a home burglary encountered James, who opened fire and wounded one officer before fleeing in a car and crashing during the chase.

As the chase unfolded, Henderson said, other officers entered the home and found the bodies of two other people.

After taking James into custody Tuesday night, police in Austin contacted authorities in San Antonio to ask them to check the home that James shared with his parents. When officers arrived, they discovered a grisly scene, said Javier Salazar, the sheriff in Bexar County, which includes San Antonio. It appeared that James had killed his parents, identified as Shane M. James Sr. and Phyllis James, and then moved them to another room, Salazar said.

The family’s challenges had come to the attention of authorities in recent years.

Police were called to the family’s home in January 2022 and again this year in August to respond to calls that the younger Shane James had been acting erratically, authorities said.

In the 2022 incident, in which he was alleged to have pushed and scratched his parents and a sibling, James was arrested but released on bond, Salazar said. His parents had noted his mental health problems and asked that he not be taken to jail.

In the episode in August, the officers helped to calm the situation and, after concluding that James was not a threat, did not take him into custody.

But in recent days, James had been drinking and not taking medicine, Salazar said.

A spokesperson with the Army said that James had been an infantry officer and last held a rank of first lieutenant. In total he served from February 2013 to August 2015 and had no deployments in his record. He separated from service Aug. 17, 2015, the Army said.

On Wednesday afternoon, residents of the neighborhood where James and his parents lived were trying to make sense of the killings. The family lived in a quiet neighborhood on the east side of the county and had been there for at least 14 years, said Tyrone Powell, 64, who lived steps away.

“They were nice people,” Powell said. “No one ever imagined something like this could happen. It’s sad.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.