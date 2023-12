Re “A test for Brookline’s tobacco rule” (Page A1, Nov. 25) and “Brookline lights a fuse, of sorts, with age-targeted tobacco ban” (Letters, Dec. 6): The Brookline tobacco prohibition for anyone born in the 21st century brought an image to mind: In the future, we can expect to see 40-year-olds hanging around outside convenience stores waiting for a 50-year-old patron willing to buy them a couple packs of smokes.

Jim Mesthene