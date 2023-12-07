Abuzz with concern over leaf removal

I do hope you will continue to provide front-page coverage of the lawn and landscape industry (“Change is in the air for gas leaf blowers: Over landscaper objections, Cambridge could be next to institute a ban,” Page A1, Dec. 1). The damage is huge from the irresponsible destruction of our local habitat.

The noise is one thing, the gas fumes another, but the weekly or semimonthly blowing of leaves and countless specks of soil into the air is reducing multiple levels of local wildlife. I have lived in the same home for more than 40 years and am an avid gardener, and I have seen an enormous reduction of every type of creature from butterflies and toads to birds and ladybugs.