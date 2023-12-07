Abuzz with concern over leaf removal

I do hope you will continue to provide front-page coverage of the lawn and landscape industry (“Change is in the air for gas leaf blowers: Over landscaper objections, Cambridge could be next to institute a ban,” Page A1, Dec. 1). The damage is huge from the irresponsible destruction of our local habitat.
The noise is one thing, the gas fumes another, but the weekly or semimonthly blowing of leaves and countless specks of soil into the air is reducing multiple levels of local wildlife. I have lived in the same home for more than 40 years and am an avid gardener, and I have seen an enormous reduction of every type of creature from butterflies and toads to birds and ladybugs.
Two of my favorite catch phrases:
Lawns are biodiversity graveyards.
And, from Michael Pollan, “A lawn is nature under totalitarian rule.”
Lynne D. Klemmer
Lexington
Why remove the leaves at all? Leaving the leaves on one’s property or in community parks affords habitat and protection for beneficial insects and animals and retains organic matter that nurtures the soil and plants. Yes, removing mats of leaves from a lawn benefits the grass, but why not use an electric mulching mower to chew up the leaves so that the organic matter can fertilize the lawn? Commercial-grade electric mulching mowers are available for landscapers too.
Nancy Kressin
West Roxbury