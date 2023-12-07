Meet the top players on the Army and Navy football teams

Here are some players to watch on Saturday:

Army has been strong since losing to UMass at the end of October, winning three straight. The Black Knights have been off for two weeks, while Navy had one week off after losing to SMU, 59-14.

The Army-Navy game is Saturday, and for the first time, it will be played at Gillette Stadium. Both teams are 5-6.

Army

Bryson Daily, quarterback: The junior from Abernathy, Texas, emerged as the starter after playing in just a few games over the past two years. The 6-foot, 215-pound dual-threat quarterback has completed 50 percent of his throws and has six touchdown passes and six interceptions. His passer rating is 125.43.

Quarterback Bryson Daily (left) has passed for six touchdowns and run for seven. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Leo Lowin, linebacker: The senior from Austin, Texas, has played in every game and leads the team in total tackles with 83 — 25 more than any teammate. He is tied for the team lead in sacks with three. His most impressive stats may be his four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. At 6-1, 225, he’s a hard hitter and a player Navy must account for.

Quindrelin Hammonds, defensive back: The senior is tied for the team lead with three interceptions and is second in tackles with 58. He also has 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. The Georgia native has been a consistent starter for three seasons, and is in the midst of his best year, recording season highs in every stat.

Army defensive back Quindrelin Hammonds is tied for first on the team with three interceptions. Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Connor Finucane, offensive line: One of four captains, the senior from Baton Rouge, La., has started every game this season, leading the offensive line from the right guard spot. He was named to the 2023 Phil Steele preseason all-independent first team after finishing last year on the postseason second team. He’s started every game since the beginning of his sophomore year.

Tyson Riley, tight end/running back: After being used as a tight end for the majority of the season, Riley was used as a lead back in the Black Knights’ most recent game, a 28-21 victory over Coastal Carolina. The senior from Missouri had 112 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Navy

Xavier Arline, quarterback: Arline has started the past four games and led the Midshipmen to a 2-2 record. He’s played in seven games and had an average passer rating of 129.71 while completing 54 percent of his throws. He’s only thrown for two touchdowns, but has just one interception.

Navy quarterback Xavier Arline has started the last four games for the Midshipmen. Mitchell Leff/Getty

Colin Ramos, linebacker: Ramos is the defensive anchor who leads Navy in tackles with 94. He’s recorded two sacks, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. A junior from New Jersey, Ramos began to see consistent action in his sophomore year. He was named to the All-American Athletic Conference first team.

Rayuan Lane III, free safety: The junior from Maryland has been a starter since his freshman year and has had a stellar season, recording 62 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. In the 2022 Army-Navy game, he recorded four tackles as Navy held Army to 153 yards of total offense.

Alex Tecza, running back: The lead back for the Midshipmen has 724 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He had a season-high 24 carries on Nov. 18 against East Carolina for 94 yards and a touchdown. He is a sophomore from Pittsburgh.

Navy fullback Alex Tecza has more yards than any running back on either team. Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Riley Riethman, punter: Riethman was named first-team All-American Athletic Conference, joining Ramos as the only two Midshipmen with the honor. Riethman is averaging a school-record 44.9 yards on 75 punts. He recorded a career-long 68-yarder on Oct. 21 against Air Force. He was just about the only bright spot for the Midshipmen during their blowout loss to SMU, averaging 50.8 yards per punt, the second-best single-game average in Navy history.





Jackson Tolliver can be reached at jackson.tolliver@globe.com.