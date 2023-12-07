scorecardresearch Skip to main content
college football

Army and Navy to sport new uniforms for Gillette Stadium clash: See photos

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated December 7, 2023, 7:13 p.m.
Ticket prices for the Army vs. Navy football game are soaring
WATCH: A seat at the big game on Gillette’s 50-yard-line was selling for more than $5000. Reporter Michael Silverman forecasts future pricing ahead of Dec. 6.

Army and Navy have released details on their unique uniforms for Saturday’s clash at Gillette Stadium.

Both sets of jerseys honor the history and legacy of the service academies, which will meet on the gridiron for the 124th time — but the first in Foxborough.

Here are more details on each.

Army uniforms for 2023 Army-Navy game

Through collaboration with Nike, Army will honor the 3rd Infantry Division that fought during the opening phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“The 3rd Infantry Division’s success hinged upon its ability to seize and maintain the initiative against a determined adversary in harsh and unforgiving terrain,” Army Athletics said in a statement. “The Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division accomplished this feat through the clear application of the U.S. Army’s characteristics of the offensive: surprise, concentration, audacity, and tempo.

See photos of the uniforms:

The Army football uniforms will honor the 3rd Infantry Division that fought during Operation Iraqi Freedom 20 years ago.Danny Wild/Army Athle/Danny Wild/Army football
Army will wear its special uniforms during the Army-Navy rivlary game at Gillette Stadium.Danny Wild/Army Athletics/Danny Wild/Army football
Army will play the 124th edition of its rivalry game vs. Navy on Dec. 9.Danny Wild/Army Athletics/Danny Wild/Army football
A look at the helmet Army will wear with its special uniforms for the Army-Navy game.Dustin Satloff/Army Athletics

Navy uniforms for 2023 Army-Navy game

These uniforms were designed to honor the U.S. Submarine Force, nicknamed the “Silent Service,” and are colored Eclipse Navy, which is Under Armour’s darkest shade of navy blue.

The font of the uniforms is intended to represent classification numbers on a submarine hull, and the numbers are stacked vertically on the pants to appear like depth numbers on a ship. The jersey’s sleeve patch is a combination of the Navy anchor logo and the Submarine Warfare insignia, which involves dolphins surrounding a submarine.

The Navy uniforms for the Army-Navy football game are intended to be submarine-like in design.Courtesy/Navy Athletics
Navy's uniforms are colored in "Eclipse Navy," which is Under Armour's darkest shade of blue.Courtesy/Navy Athletics
Navy's "Silent Service" uniforms will be worn Dec. 9 for the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium.Courtesy/Navy Athletics
Navy's special uniforms were created to honor the U.S. Submarine Force.Courtesy/Navy Athletics

