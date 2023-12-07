Army and Navy to sport new uniforms for Gillette Stadium clash: See photos

Army and Navy have released details on their unique uniforms for Saturday’s clash at Gillette Stadium.
Both sets of jerseys honor the history and legacy of the service academies, which will meet on the gridiron for the 124th time — but the first in Foxborough.
Here are more details on each.
Army uniforms for 2023 Army-Navy game
Through collaboration with Nike, Army will honor the 3rd Infantry Division that fought during the opening phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“The 3rd Infantry Division’s success hinged upon its ability to seize and maintain the initiative against a determined adversary in harsh and unforgiving terrain,” Army Athletics said in a statement. “The Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division accomplished this feat through the clear application of the U.S. Army’s characteristics of the offensive: surprise, concentration, audacity, and tempo.
See photos of the uniforms:
Navy uniforms for 2023 Army-Navy game
These uniforms were designed to honor the U.S. Submarine Force, nicknamed the “Silent Service,” and are colored Eclipse Navy, which is Under Armour’s darkest shade of navy blue.
The font of the uniforms is intended to represent classification numbers on a submarine hull, and the numbers are stacked vertically on the pants to appear like depth numbers on a ship. The jersey’s sleeve patch is a combination of the Navy anchor logo and the Submarine Warfare insignia, which involves dolphins surrounding a submarine.
