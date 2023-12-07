Holy Cross’s Bob Chesney named James Madison football coach

Chesney will replace Curt Cignetti, who led the Dukes through a seamless transition into FBS with an 8-3 season in 2022 and an 11-1 season, a Top 25 ranking, and an appearance in the Armed Forces Bowl in 2023.

Bob Chesney’s steady climb through the college football ranks will reach another rung with the Holy Cross coach being named to the same job at James Madison.

Cignetti resigned last week to take the job at Indiana ahead of his team’s unexpected bowl game berth. The Dukes were initially ineligible for postseason play after their transition to FBS, but they were granted a reprieve without enough bowl-eligible teams to fill the schedule.

Chesney just wrapped up his sixth season in Worcester, having turned the Crusaders into an FCS powerhouse. Holy Cross hadn’t reached the postseason in a decade before Chesney arrived on campus. He led the program to five straight Patriot League titles and four consecutive NCAA Tournament trips from 2019-23.

Chesney’s tenure at Holy Cross hit its peak with back-to-back 6-0 seasons in the Patriot League in 2021-22. The Crusaders finished 2022 as the sixth-ranked team in FCS and reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1983, falling to eventual champion North Dakota State.

The 46-year-old Chesney wraps up his tenure with a 44-21 record — and a 28-4 mark in Patriot League play — having overseen perhaps the most successful era in Worcester since the program’s 1980s renaissance under Rick E. Carter and Mark Duffner.

Holy Cross missed out on the postseason in 2023 for the first time since 2018 despite sharing the Patriot League title with Lafayette. Holy Cross lost the head-to-head matchup to the Leopards at home, a 38-35 shootout on Oct. 21, which gave Lafayette the tiebreaker and an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The Crusaders were 7-4 this season, their worst record since Chesney’s first season, and did not receive an at-large bid. They did come within a breath of a massive upset, but came up short on the final drive in a 3-point road loss to Boston College in September.

Chesney’s last move was a short one — he came to Holy Cross from Assumption College across town, where he’d done a similar job. The Greyhounds had claimed just two winning seasons since 1995 before Chesney arrived in 2013, and he immediately rattled off five straight winning campaigns that included two Northeast-10 titles and three Division 2 NCAA Tournament appearances.

It was a similar story at his previous stop, Division 3 Salve Regina in Rhode Island. Chesney took over a team on a run of eight straight losing seasons and immediately turned things around in Newport with three straight winning seasons and Salve Regina’s first conference title since 2000.

For more than a decade, Chesney has proven his chops in turning losing programs into perennial winners at progressively higher levels, from Division 3 to Division 2 to Division 1 in FCS. Taking over at James Madison is another step up, but with an unfamiliar challenge; the Dukes are already one of the best teams in the country, ranked No. 24 in the last three AP polls after steamrolling the Sun Belt Conference in their second season at college football’s highest level.

There’s nothing for Chesney to rebuild in Harrisonburg like he did in Newport or Worcester. He’ll instead be tasked with keeping the Dukes’ remarkable momentum going after the first bowl appearance in program history.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.