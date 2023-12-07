Loss to Sabres stung, but Bruins have a bigger thing to worry about: Charlie McAvoy’s injury status

Coach Jim Montgomery said he expected to have more information Friday.

Boston lost Charlie McAvoy early in the third period when the defenseman collided with Buffalo’s JJ Peterka. McAvoy suffered an upper-body injury on the play, and little was known about the extent of his injury after the game.

It was a loss in the standings, sure, but the Bruins are hoping Thursday night’s 3-1 setback to the Sabres at TD Garden doesn’t come with bigger consequences.

Heading into the defensive end, McAvoy appeared to be lining up Peterka when the Sabres winger caught him with a reverse hit.

“I saw it right at the bench. I couldn’t tell at full speed right at the bench [if it was clean],” said Montgomery. “I know Charlie was surprised by the hit. I couldn’t tell if it was an elbow or if it was clean, so I haven’t reviewed it.”

McAvoy, Boston’s top blue liner, consistently leads the team in minutes and generates a lot of chances with his ability to lug the puck up ice and create scoring opportunities. His absence was especially noticeable as the Bruins (17-5-3) tried to claw back from a third-period deficit for the second straight game.

“Yeah, that’s a gap that’s hard to fill obviously,” said fellow defenseman Brandon Carlo. “Obviously our best defenseman and in those situations when you’re down by a goal or two, he’s a guy that you want on the ice. So, specifically in this situation tonight, it would’ve been very nice to have him being down a couple goals, but just like anything, injuries happen, bad games happen, and we continue to move forward.”

As for the game, it was another case of the Bruins coming out slow, a disturbing trend that at times they’ve been able to overcome, but not on this night.

Montgomery sensed it was coming and took the blame.

“I wish I knew. I mean we just didn’t have any energy or life to us, and I’ve got to take responsibility for the lack of us having that,” the coach said. “The preparation clearly wasn’t correct. I was worried after [Thursday’s] practice.”

The Sabres (11-14-2) consistently crowded Linus Ullmark’s net, forcing the reigning Vezina Trophy winner to make a bunch of reaction saves.

“I think they want to create a lot of chaos, obviously, and they want to try to put a lot of bodies in front, but I think we did a good job of coming back and start sorting it out better and better as the period or the game went on,” said Ullmark, who finished with 32 saves.

Down at the other end, Sabres goalie Devon Levi, whom the Bruins peppered in a win in Buffalo Nov. 14, was sharp in his first game since being recalled from the AHL. He finished with 29 saves, including all 13 he faced in the third.

Buffalo appeared to take a 1-0 lead, though it was rescinded after a funky sequence.

Eric Robinson crashed the net and jammed away before the whistle blew despite the puck trickling in. Referees Chris Rooney and Jake Brenk got together and after a review awarded Robinson the goal.

The Bruins, however, challenged for goaltender interference and after another review (which revealed Kyle Okposo’s stick driving into Ullmark’s gut), the goal was nullified, and the game was scoreless after one.

The Sabres carried their first-period momentum into the second and took the lead just 1:18 in.

Dylan Cozens beat Pavel Zacha off the faceoff to Ullmark’s right and drew it back to Peterka, who unleashed a vicious wrister over the Boston goalie’s glove.

Old friend Connor Clifton helped the Sabres double their lead with a sweet dish from the left circle that Tage Thompson zapped past Ullmark at 16:57.

Before the handful of Sabres devotees in the stands could celebrate, Brad Marchand gave the home folks something to get excited about.

Circling the dot to Levi’s left, Marchand fired the puck on net, where it appeared to deflect/change directions at least once (possibly off the stick of Clifton) before floating to the back of the net at 17:35.

It was the fifth straight Bruin goal scored by Marchand and allowed his club to head to the third trailing by one, 2-1.

The Bruins were forced to take chances and have defensemen pinch in an attempt to tie and it led to too many odd-man rushes. The visitors pretty much put it on ice when Victor Olofsson beat Ullmark on a two-on-one.

Montgomery was at a loss as to why his squad couldn’t regroup after the second.

“I expected us to get better every period. I think we went from awful to poor,” he said. “We didn’t really ever get to average for our game.”

