Dorchester Eagles are Pop Warner champions, the first Boston team to win a national title

The Eagles defeated the Darby Monarchs of Delaware County, Pa., 20-0, in Pop Warner’s Tomlin Division championship game on rushing touchdowns by Cyrus Cousin, Christian Simmons, and Xavier Blackmon. Dorchester advanced to the title game by beating Chicago’s Next Level Athletics, 31-8, Monday in the semifinals.

The Dorchester Eagles 14-and-under football team won a Division 1 national championship in the Pop Warner Super Bowl tournament Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., becoming the first Boston team to win a national title in any age or weight category in the 37 years that Pop Warner has kept records.

The Eagles, whose program has served at-risk children in some of the city’s neediest neighborhoods for more than 25 years, had taken teams in different age categories to the Super Bowl tournament 18 times since 2001 before they captured their first national title.

“This means everything to us,” said Terry Cousin, president of the Eagles program. “We won it for everybody who has worked with us and supported us all these years. We hope it attracts more kids we can help.”

With Cousin assisting head coach Tony Hurston, the Eagles finished the season 13-0, after winning league and regional championships to advance to the Super Bowl tournament.

Tony Hurston's Eagles finished the season 13-0. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The victory was especially sweet for Cousin, whose twin sons Cyrus and Rasheen — both Metco students at Reading Memorial High School — helped to capture the title in their last Pop Warner game. Most of the team has played together since the boys were five or six years old.

Cousin praised former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for making possible the Dorchester program’s success. Walsh has long been one of its chief fund-raisers.

“There would be no Dorchester Eagles without Marty Walsh,” Cousin said.

He said the championship underscored a valuable lesson that he and Hurston share with their players. They both considered retiring two years ago after they each lost a parent to COVID-19, but they persevered, they said, in the interest of the children in the program.

“Just like we tell the kids, don’t give up,” Cousin said. “We never give up.”

The victorious Dorchester Eagles hold up their championship trophy. Courtesy of Jon Butler/Pop Warner

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.