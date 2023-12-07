Bill Belichick to be guest picker on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ for Army-Navy

Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be the guest picker when ESPN’s “College GameDay” makes it way to Foxborough this Saturday for the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium.
He’ll join Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, and Lee Corso on the weekly show to select who they think will win major college football games that day. Army-Navy is the only FBS game on Saturday, so Belichick’s pick load will be light.
The 24th-year head coach grew up in Annapolis, Md., where the Naval Academy is located. He was four years old when his father, Steve, started as a scout for Navy’s football team, and the elder Belichick spent 33 years on Navy’s staff.
Other guest pickers this year have included Darius Rucker, Joe Namath, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Baker Mayfield, C.J. Stroud, and Aidan Hutchinson.
The Army-Navy game will kick off from Gillette Stadium Saturday at 3 p.m., the first time the game has been played in New England.
