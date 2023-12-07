Patriots elevate QB Malik Cunningham, RB Kevin Harris from practice squad

Cunningham, 6-foot-1-inch and 198 pounds, finished his five-season college career at Louisville with 9,660 passing yards and 70 touchdowns to go with 3,179 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns. He was signed as a rookie free agent by the Patriots in May.

The move marked the second time this year Cunningham has been elevated from the practice squad in advance of a game — he was on the active roster for Sunday’s loss to the Chargers . He was already on the active roster for the October loss against the Raiders.

PITTSBURGH —The Patriots elevated quarterback Malik Cunningham and running back Kevin Harris from the practice squad in advance of Thursday night’s game against the Steelers.

It’s the first time Harris has been elevated this season, and likely the result of the fact that veteran Rhamondre Stevenson was downgraded to out earlier in the week because of an ankle injury he sustained Sunday. Harris, a sixth-round pick out of South Carolina in 2022, played in five games with one start last year and recorded 18 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Parker inactive for thin WR group

Wide receiver DeVante Parker was a surprise inactive for the Patriots.

The veteran, who was on the injury report early in the week with a knee issue, has displayed a nice connection with quarterback Bailey Zappe over the last year-plus. He finished with a season-high 64 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. Parker praised Zappe earlier this season, saying he had “more zip” on the ball than Mac Jones, and that the Western Kentucky product was able to do a better job with ball placement than Jones.

In 22 regular-season games with the Patriots, Parker has 53 catches for 803 yards and three touchdowns.

Without Parker or rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte (both of whom missed their second consecutive game because of injury), the receiver depth chart was relatively thin — the Patriots featured JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, and Jalen Reagor.

Smith-Schuster, who was on the injury report earlier this week with an ankle issue, was excited for his return to Pittsburgh, a place where he spent the first five years of his career.

“I’m excited. It’s my first time going back,” Smith-Schuster said. “It will be cool to see Mike Tomlin and play against those boys and then just go out there and get a win.”

The inactives that weren’t a surprise included Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Shaun Wade (illness), both of whom were on the injury report over the course of the week. In addition, running back JaMycal Hasty and offensive tackle Vederian Lowe were healthy scratches.

Peterson pairs off vs. losing

Coming into the game with the 2-10 Patriots, the Steelers were reeling after an ugly 24-10 home loss to Arizona, a team that had just two wins entering that contest. In Pittsburgh, there was a lot of talk about the possibility of losing back-to-back games against two-win teams.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson set the level of expectations for a Steelers team that has playoff aspirations.

“Good ball clubs, you don’t lose two in a row. And we damn sure can’t lose to two two-win teams,” Peterson said during his weekly podcast with former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden. “There’s no more time to be wasted. … The margin of error is very small. If we have the desire to be what we envision ourselves being, we [have to] create and grow a killer instinct.”

The Steelers came into the game having not suffered back-to-back losses. The last time Pittsburgh lost two in a row was last season, when they fell in Miami and Philadelphia before the bye to drop to 6-2.

Belichick on ‘College GameDay’

Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be the guest picker when ESPN’s “College GameDay” makes it way to Foxborough this Saturday for the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick will join Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, and Lee Corso on the weekly show to select who they think will win major college football games that day. Army-Navy is the only FBS game Saturday, so Belichick’s pick load will be light.

The coach grew up in Annapolis, Md., where the Naval Academy is located. He was four years old when his father, Steve, started as a scout for Navy’s football team, and the elder Belichick spent 33 years on Navy’s staff.

Other guest pickers this year have included Darius Rucker, Joe Namath, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Baker Mayfield, C.J. Stroud, and Aidan Hutchinson.

The Army-Navy game will kick off from Gillette Stadium Saturday at 3 p.m., the first time the game has been played in New England.

Elliss on board

The Patriots claimed linebacker Christian Elliss off waivers.

The 24-year-old, who appeared in 19 games with the Eagles over three seasons, is a 6-3, 213-pounder mostly known for his special teams prowess. He led Philadelphia in special teams snaps this season before he was let go Wednesday.

Emma Healy of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





