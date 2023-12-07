Sabres at Bruins: Rested and mostly healthy, Boston returns to the ice

Brad Marchand is on a heater, as the captain scored the overtime winner Saturday against Toronto and then netted three goals in the Bruins’ win over Columbus on Sunday. His winner in Toronto snapped a five-game pointless streak and an eight-game drought without a goal.

A 3-1 win over Columbus on Sunday capped off a whirlwind stretch in which the Bruins played nine games in 16 days. After a few days of rest and regrouping — including a trip to visit children at local hospitals — Boston returns to the ice Thursday for an Atlantic Division showdown.

It feels like it’s been a lot longer than four days since the Bruins last played.

Expect Linus Ullmark in net for Boston on Thursday, as Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves in Boston’s win on Sunday. Swayman was not at Boston’s morning skate on Thursday, and coach Jim Montgomery said the goaltender won’t be available against Buffalo. Brandon Bussi was called up on an emergency basis from AHL Providence.

Here’s your preview.

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -275. O/U: 6.0.

Sabres

Season record: 10-14-2. vs. spread: 13-13. Over/under: 11-14, 1 push

Last 10 games: 3-6-1. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 5-4, 1 push

Bruins

Season record: 17-4-3. vs. spread: 14-10. Over/under: 11-13

Last 10 games: 6-3-1. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 7-3

Team statistics

Goals scored: Buffalo 74, Boston 80

Goals allowed: Buffalo 90, Boston 59

Power play: Buffalo 15.8%, Boston 22.8%

Penalty minutes: Buffalo 254, Boston 258

Penalty kill: Buffalo 81.2%, Boston 89.0%

Faceoffs won: Buffalo 44.6%, Boston 50.3%

Stat of the day: After scoring 2 goals and 4 points with the Flyers’ power play 2022-23, James van Riemsdyk has 3 goals and 4 assists on the man-advantage with the Bruins this season.

Notes: The Bruins recalled Mason Lohrei from AHL Providence prior to the game and placed Derek Forbort (groin) on long-term injured reserve. ... Boston has won three straight, while Buffalo has lost its last four. ... Tuukka Rask appeared at the Bruins’ morning skate as a potential emergency backup goalie. The longtime Bruin retired on Feb. 9, 2022. ... The Bruins are third in the NHL in goals against per game at 2.46 thanks to the play of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. ... Jeff Skinner has led the offense for the Sabres and has 11 goals to his name. He was the only player with a multi-point night in Buffalo’s most recent game, a 5-3 loss to Detroit. ... The Sabres have won 44.6% of their faceoffs this season, which is the lowest percentage in the NHL. ... Buffalo’s Tage Thompson returned Tuesday after he missed nine games due to an upper-body injury sustained while blocking a shot in a Nov. 14 loss to the Bruins. ... With the Sabres’ Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (illness) set to miss a second straight game, Devon Levi, who played collegiately at Northeastern, could start in net.





