Von Miller quiet on alleged assault, but Bills coach Sean McDermott speaks to regrettable remarks

Bills edge rusher Von Miller declined to take questions at his locker Thursday in Orchard Park, N.Y., a week after turning himself in to police in Texas after allegedly assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant. Miller shook his head no and said “not today” when approached by reporters in the first instance he’s made himself available since being charged in a warrant for domestic violence.

The Bill's Von Miller (left) came up empty on a sack attempt against Mac Jones and finished without a tackle in an October loss to the Patriots.

Meanhwile, an emotional Bills coach Sean McDermott acknowledged regret for crediting the 9/11 hijackers for their coordination during a team meeting four years ago. An article posted on the Substack page of NFL writer Tyler Dunne, citing numerous unnamed sources, revealed what McDermott had said at the meeting during training camp in 2019.

Advertisement

“Not only was 9/11 a horrific event in our country’s history, but a day that I lost a good family friend,” McDermott said Thursday. “As I mentioned to the team then that I regretted and apologized for me not going a good enough job of communicating my point, I’m going to do the same with the team today.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The 34-year-old Miller is free after posting a $5,000 bond. Prosecutors in Dallas have provided no updates on their investigation since Miller turned himself in a day after the alleged assault occurred Nov. 29. The NFL issued a statement this week saying it continues gathering information and following all legal developments.

Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks and a two-time Super Bowl winner. He returned to practice after having a previously scheduled veteran rest day Wednesday, which marked the Bills’ first session since returning from their bye week off.

Jets talk up Wilson

Zach Wilson was benched by the Jets to try to spark the offense. Two games later, there’s still barely a flicker. And Wilson is back as the starter for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Advertisement

“I think that he’s had the two weeks off to re-center himself and learn and continually grow,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday. “I think that when we look at it from the very beginning of this season, the whole idea was for him to be able to sit back and learn from Aaron (Rodgers). I think that those two weeks are something that he was able to do.”

The plan for Wilson to absorb as much as he could from Rodgers from the sideline ended when the four-time NFL MVP tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his Jets debut. Wilson was thrust back into the starter’s role, then lost the job to Tim Boyle, who was also ineffective and waived. Now, New York turns back to Wilson while on a five-game losing streak.

“It’s unfortunate, but we have to move on,” Hackett said of Boyle. “We’ve got to score some points.”

Extension for Jackson

The Dolphins agreed to a three-year contract extension with offensive lineman Austin Jackson, locking in the former first-round pick until 2026.

Miami selected Jackson with the 18th pick out of Southern California in 2020, originally to play left tackle. He has also played right guard and moved to right tackle last season.

Jackson is having a breakout season after an injury-affected start to his career. He has started every game this year on an offensive line that has dealt with a plethora of injuries. Miami has started eight different offensive line combinations this season, but Jackson has been consistent as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side protector.

Advertisement

Lawrence limited

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to practice in a limited capacity, another step toward playing at Cleveland despite a high ankle sprain.

Lawrence took snaps, moved around on his right ankle, and threw passes during the portion of practice open to reporters. It came a day after he said he felt a lot better than he thought he would after left tackle Walker Little stepped on his ankle late in Monday night’s overtime home loss to the Bengals.

If Lawrence does play, he would do so while dealing with injuries to both legs. He sprained his left knee in Week 6 against the Colts, but played four days later at New Orleans.

Evans continues on

Even though the Buccaneers no longer have Tom Brady at quarterback, Mike Evans continues to be one of the league’s top wide receivers.

Last weekend, he joined Hall of Famer Jerry Rice as the only players in NFL history to put together a stretch of at least 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving. Also, the 30-year-old Evans became the first player to begin a career with a streak of 10 straight years with at least 60 catches.

“I get smarter each year,” Evans said “If I’m healthy, I’m a real problem to deal with. I’ve just been blessed with health and learning how to take care of my body as I get older.”

Advertisement

Gould’s all done

Kicker Robbie Gould is retiring following an 18-year career that established him as one of the game’s best in the clutch.

Gould, who announced his retirement on The Player’s Tribune after turning 41 this week, had been a free agent after the 49ers opted not to bring him back for a seventh season. He spent 11 seasons with the Bears and one with the Giants.

The former All-Pro made all 29 field goals and 39 PATs he attempted for the most made kicks in the playoffs without a miss in NFL history. No one else has more than 23 makes.