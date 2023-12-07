With Jeremy Swayman ailing, Tuukka Rask dons the goalie gear at Bruins morning skate

Tuukka Rask was back in black and gold at the Bruins’ morning skate, filling in for Jeremy Swayman , who was under the weather and will be kept away from his teammates until he is feeling better.

Brandon Bussi was called up from Providence, but he was not the backup goalie that created early buzz in Boston Thursday.

“Tuukka looked good out there,” said coach Jim Montgomery before the Bruins’ 3-1 loss to the Sabres at TD Garden. “He said he hasn’t worked out in two years.”

Rask didn’t look a bit out of place on the ice or in the dressing room, where he hustled past reporters with a smile and a “Happy holidays” greeting.

Trent Frederic liked having his former teammate around — even though Rask stymied him.

“It gave us a little more extra motivation. I got to shoot on him twice, but it was just nice having him in the locker room and seeing him around here,” said Frederic, who reported he went 0 for 2 against Rask. “He still looks good. Looks like he could still play.

Linus Ullmark was the scheduled starter all along against the Sabres, and with Bussi getting the call in the afternoon, Rask’s time as the emergency backup goalie was limited to less than an hour.

Bussi, who looked strong during his summer work with the big club, was 6-4-2 for Providence with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. In 49 career games with the Baby Bs, he is 31-11-6.

Lohrei in lineup

Another callup from Providence did get in on the action as defenseman Mason Lohrei was summoned to replace Derek Forbort, who was placed on long-term injured reserve. Lohrei was minus-1 with one shot on net in 16:53 of ice time.

Forbort, one of the club’s top penalty killers, has been dealing with a groin injury since training camp.

“I think at one point we gave him five days off and it was doing well, but the nine games and 16 days, just the repetitive demands on the body, it’s come back and we’re going to give a little extended time to try and nip this for the rest of year,” said Montgomery.

Because of the long-term designation, Forbort, who will not require surgery according to Montgomery, will have to miss 10 games and 24 days, meaning the earliest he can come back is New Year’s Eve against the Red Wings in Detroit.

Hampus Lindholm will jump to the top penalty-killing pair with Brandon Carlo, while Matt Grzelcyk will move to the second pairing with Charlie McAvoy.

It’s the second call up for Lohrei, who had one goal and 4 points during his 10-game run. He has six assists in 10 games with Providence.

“Closing hard, being physical, defensive stuff, playing quick,” said Lohrei, ticking off the list of things the Bruins coaching staff told him to work on when he was sent to Providence.

Lohrei was paired with Kevin Shattenkirk against the Sabres.

“We’ve definitely taken shifts together and obviously he’s played so many games and is such a great player,” said Lohrei. “He’s an unbelievable guy to learn from and talk to on the bench, so I’ve definitely utilized his knowledge and tried to pick his brain, so it should be good.”

Poitras takes a seat

Matt Poitras was scratched for the first time this season. The rookie center has five goals and 11 points in 24 games, but just one goal and 2 points in his last five. Morgan Geekie slid into his pivot role, with James van Riemsdyk and Frederic on the wings. “It’s something we’ve been discussing is trying to put him in situation to have a lot of success. So, this was planned,” said Montgomery. “He’ll be back in the lineup on Saturday, and this is an opportunity for him to build some strength and rest into his program that it’s a grind, it’s a tough league and this is the way we think he can help the Bruins the most and help his game the most in a positive fashion.” Montgomery doesn’t think Poitras has hit a rookie wall. “I just think it’s a new season and he’s 19 years old in the hardest league. He’s, he’s playing really well for us in the hardest league in the world and we’re trying to put him in situations where he has more juice.” ... Brad Marchand, coming off his hat trick against the Blue Jackets Sunday, was given the morning skate off but was in the lineup. The funeral for Marchand’s grandmother, Frances O’Leary, was held Thursday in Bedford, Nova Scotia ... On behalf of the organization, Montgomery offered condolences to the families of Waltham police officer Paul Tracey and National Grid employee Roderick Jackson, both of whom were killed in a hit and run in Waltham Wednesday. The team held a moment of silence for the men before the game .... The Bruins will practice Friday and host the Coyotes in a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. ... It was Mental Health Awareness Night and the Bruins recognized Dr. Nathaniel Van Kirk as their Community All-Star. He is the director of psychological services at the OCD Institute at McLean Hospital ... Song of the night: “Down Under,” by Men at Work.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.