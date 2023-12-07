Climate activists pour mud and Nesquik on St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice

ROME (AP) — Activists poured mud and chocolate milk on the facade of St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice on Thursday in their latest climate protest, drawing a swift rebuke from the lagoon city’s mayor.

Police quickly detained the six activists. There was no immediate word of any permanent damage to the Byzantine basilica, an iconic symbol of Venice.

The activists from the Last Generation movement are demanding a 20 billion euro “reparation fund” to compensate Italians for climate-related damage. They cited the threat of rising sea levels on Venice as well as mudslides that have wreaked havoc recently on some Italian communities.