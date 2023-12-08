Jeffrey Gantz’s 10 best dance performances of 2023

Circa’s “Sacre” presented by the Celebrity Series of Boston at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater’s “Rome and Jewels” presented by Global Arts Live at the Cutler Emerson Majestic Theatre

Compagnie Hervé Koubi’s “Ce qui le jour doit à la nuit” (“What the Day Owes the Night”) presented by Global Arts Live at the Cutler Emerson Majestic Theatre

Boston Ballet’s “Don Quixote” at the Citizens Bank Opera House

Paul Taylor Dance Company presented by the Celebrity Series of Boston at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Dorrance Dance presented by Global Arts Live at the Institute of Contemporary Art, and at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival

Boston Ballet’s “Sleeping Beauty” at the Citizens Bank Opera House

Gauthier Dance at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival

Oona Doherty at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival

Compagnie Käfig’s “Pixel” at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival

Globe correspondents Karen Campbell and Catherine Tharin contributed to this list

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com.