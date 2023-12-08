Don Aucoin’s top 10 theater productions of 2023

“The Band’s Visit’’ (Coproduction by SpeakEasy Stage Company and the Huntington)

“Angels in America, Parts One and Two’’ (Coproduction by Bedlam and Central Square Theater)

“Seven Guitars’’ (Actors’ Shakespeare Project, in partnership with Hibernian Hall)

“K-I-S-S-I-N-G’’ (Coproduction by Front Porch Arts Collective and the Huntington)

“Assassins’’ (Lyric Stage Company of Boston)

“A Raisin in the Sun’’ (New Repertory Theatre)

“Macbeth’’ (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company)

