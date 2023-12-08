Author readings around Boston through Dec. 16

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY DEC. 11
- Fred Small (”Everything Possible”) will read his new children’s book at 6:30 p.m. at the Medford Public Library at an event hosted by All She Wrote Books.
TUESDAY DEC. 12
- Jonathan Todd (”Timid”) will lead a comics-making workshop for children at 3:30 p.m. at the Public Library of Brookline.
- Neil King Jr. (”American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal”) will discuss his book at 6 p.m. virtually via the Boston Public Library.
- Chris Quigg and Robert Cahn (“Grace in All Simplicity: Beauty, Truth, and Wonders on the Path to the Higgs Boson and New Laws of Nature”) will discuss their new book at 6 p.m. virtually via the Harvard Science Center.
WEDNESDAY DEC. 13
- A posthumous book launch for David Ferry (”Some Things I Said”) with readings by Dan Chiasson, George Kalogeris, and Alan Shapiro will be held at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy at an event hosted by Grolier Poetry Book Shop. (Tickets are $5-$10.)
THURSDAY DEC. 14
- Wayne M. Miller (”Burn Boston Burn: The Largest Arson Case in the History of the Country”) will discuss his book at 6 p.m. at the Brighton branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Tatiana Johnson-Boria (”Nocturne In Joy”) will host a Boston Writers of Color meetup at 6 p.m. at the Fabulist Café at an event hosted by the Boston Writers of Color.
SATURDAY DEC. 16
- Margarita Barresi (”A Delicate Marriage”) is in conversation with José C. Massó III at 11 a.m. at the Connolly branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Michael Keefe-Feldman (”The Phantasmic Gumball Machine”) will discuss his book at 3 p.m. at the Roslindale branch of the Boston Public Library.