Eight high-profile teams compete to design West End library, complete with affordable housing

A group of acclaimed architecture teams is competing for the right to build a new public library branch in Boston’s West End, a neighborhood bereft of communal spaces since the urban renewal debacle that razed much of the area in the 1950s. City officials say the starry group of firms is attracted to the proposed development at least in part because it includes several stories of affordable housing built atop the library. The novel mash-up of uses adds one more dimension to a portfolio of new library projects, not just in Boston but in Chicago, Seattle, and elsewhere, that are attracting award-winning design firms.

West End branch of the Boston Public Library in Boston on April 06, 2023. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“Libraries are wonderfully democratic and uniquely inclusive spaces,” said Cliff Gayley, principal of William Rawn Associates, which has designed new public library branches from East Boston to Mattapan (the firm is not competing for the West End commission). “And when you think about branch libraries it’s even more intimate, a small jewel of a project that can have an outsize impact.”

Proposed design for West End branch of the Boston Public Library from Trinity Financial & Norfolk Design & Construction with CBT. Trinity Financial & Norfolk Design & Construction with CBT

As the last truly free communal space in an increasingly stratified society, the public library is perhaps our best current expression of civic architecture. The challenge is to make the traditional model more democratic while maintaining design excellence. “We have to appreciate the value of the space itself,” said Boston Public Library president David Leonard. Speaking of the inscription on the façade of the central library, in Copley Square, he notes: “It says ‘free to all’ for a reason; the ‘all’ part of that is as important as the ‘free’ part.”

Proposed design for West End branch of the Boston Public Library from Urban Edge & Evergreen Redevelopment with Stull & Lee & John Ronin Architects. John Ronan Architects

The great libraries of the world have long attracted “statement” architects, from Henri Labrouste’s beaux arts Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève in Paris (1850) to Boston’s own masterpiece of classical architecture, by Charles Follen McKim (1895), with its marble columns and vaulted ceilings that evoke temples of learning. But with the advent of the e-book and Internet technology, the purpose of libraries changed. No longer sanctuaries that were all about retreating from the rabble outside, libraries became community service centers, offering everything from language lessons to maker spaces with 3-D printers.

The new functions demanded new forms. Architects started to convey ideas of welcome and inclusion with a different material: glass. The Cambridge public library (2009), designed by Rawn Associates, and many of the new Boston branches signal a literal transparency with their glass curtain walls, and the motif is replicated in nearly all eight of the finalist proposals for the West End branch. The renderings show floor-to-ceiling volumes of glass, some with neon signage to lure patrons, interiors glowing like fireflies in the dusk.

Proposed design for West End branch of the Boston Public Library from Planning Office for Urban Affairs & CSI Support & Development Services with The Architectural Team. Planning Office for Urban Affairs & CSI Support & Development Services with The Architectural Team

Over the past few years Boston has invested heavily in its libraries, most notably by daylighting the once-forbidding Johnson wing of the Copley Square branch, which Rawn’s firm did beautifully in 2016. Library branches that were fairly recently on the budgetary chopping block have been refurbished or built anew.

Proposed design for West End branch of the Boston Public Library from Preservation of Affordable Housing & Caste Capital with The Architectural Team, MASS, Consigli & Smoot. Preservation of Affordable Housing & Caste Capital with The Architectural Team, MASS, Consigli & Smoot.

Couple that with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s commitment to affordable housing, diversity, and a green-building agenda, and Boston is slowly emerging from its red-brick cocoon as a place for architectural invention. The Public Facilities Commission, which is responsible for the disposition of city property, is expected to designate a winning development team for the West End branch and its adjacent housing at its meeting Dec. 13.

You can see the competing firms’ alignment with the administration’s values in each proposal. All raze the existing 7,100 square-foot library squeezed in among medical buildings at 151 Cambridge St. and replace it with something three times the size. Several of them pledge to achieve Passive House certification, an ambitious sustainability goal for residential structures, and all will meet the city’s net zero requirements for new buildings.

Proposed design for West End branch of the Boston Public Library from The Michaels Organization with Shigeru Ban Architects & OTJ. The Michaels Organization with Shigeru Ban Architects & OTJ

Shigeru Ban, winner of the 2014 Pritzker Prize (often called “Architecture’s Nobel,”) practices the Japanese sustainability concept of mottainai, roughly “not to waste.” Ban and his team propose a 14-floor building that would be the tallest mass timber structure in the state. DiMella Shaffer architects, workingparkingwith the respected landscape architect Mikyoung Kim, also propose to build with mass timber, an engineered wood product that has a far smaller carbon footprint than concrete or steel. The social-justice architecture firm MASS Design Group envisions a 12-story building, partly of mass timber, with an added counseling center for residents.

Proposed design for West End branch of the Boston Public Library from Beacon Communities & Caribbean Integration Community Development with Davis Square Architects & NEI. Beacon Communities & Caribbean Integration Community Development with Davis Square Architects & NEI

Stull & Lee, an established minority-owned Boston firm, joined up with the nonprofit developer Urban Edge to invite Chicago’s John Ronan to be its lead architect. Ronan designed the award-winning Independence branch library in Chicago, which features a music studio and makers’ workshop, co-located with subsidized apartments for seniors. Community Builders is another nonprofit working with the local minority-owned architecture firm JGE.

The number of rental housing units proposed at the library range from 84 (Davis Square Architects with the Beacon Companies) to 180 (CBT Architects working with Trinity Financial). The Architectural Team, a venerable firm working with the planning office of the Archdiocese of Boston, proposes an intergenerational mix of units for seniors and families.

The development teams can make the affordable housing numbers work in one of the country’s most expensive places to build because the city owns the land. Land costs vary by site, but the Mayor’s Office of Housing estimates that development costs will be reduced by about 25 percent in this case. Another major boon to affordability: The residences include no on-site parking.

Proposed design for West End branch of the Boston Public Library from Pennrose with Dimella Shaffer & Mikyoung Kim Design. Pennrose with Dimella Shaffer & Mikyoung Kim Design

The West End branch isn’t the only library in Boston to be developed along with affordable housing; similar projects in Chinatown and Upham’s Corner are proceeding more or less in tandem. But the enduring trauma of the West End’s destruction gives it special poignancy. Returning affordable housing to a neighborhood that lost thousands of working-class residents to urban renewal would be a small reparation for the damage done 60 years ago. “You don’t always have neighborhoods clamoring for dense affordable housing,” said Joe Backer, senior development officer for the Mayor’s Office of Housing. “What’s remarkable is that the impetus to do this project has come from the community, as a response to the history of the West End.” Or, as Boston Planning and Development Agency chief Arthur Jemison puts it, the project is “a very delayed dividend” for the West End.

Proposed design for West End branch of the Boston Public Library from The Community Builders & JGE Development with SCB, Consigli & Smoot. The Community Builders & JGE Development with SCB, Consigli & Smoot.

Public libraries, and the secular saints who run them, are under attack by the nation’s moral scolds as never before. It’s no coincidence that those with authoritarian impulses would target these most democratic spaces — the places we go to open our minds. If architecture is the physical expression of an idea, the eight proposals for this precious public asset declare the same thing: This place is for the people — all of them.

Renée Loth is a Globe columnist.

