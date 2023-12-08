Local bestsellers for the week ended Dec. 3

3. The Fraud Zadie Smith Penguin Press

4. North Woods Daniel Mason Random House

5. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

6. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

7. So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men Claire Keegan Grove Press

8. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

9. Iron Flame Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

10. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

2. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

3. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism Rachel Maddow Crown

4. My Name Is Barbra Barbra Streisand Viking

5. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

6. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Spiegel & Grau

7. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

8. Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell Sy Montgomery, Matt Patterson (Illus.) Mariner Books

9. Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments Joe Posnanski Dutton

10. The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care: Affirmations, Self-Love and Life Lessons According to the Internet’s Beloved Mushroom Frog Maybell Eequay Summersdale

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

3. All the Light We Cannot See Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

5. The Best American Short Stories 2023 Min Jin Lee, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) Mariner Books

6. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

7. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

8. A Little Life Hanya Yanagihara Anchor

9. The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2023 R.F. Kuang, John Joseph Adams (Eds.) Mariner Books

10. Babel R.F. Kuang Harper Voyager

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present Paul McCartney Liveright

5. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

6. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

7. The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2023 Carl Zimmer, Jaime Green (Eds.) Mariner Books

8. Winter Solstice: An Essay Nina MacLaughlin Black Sparrow Press

9. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Likes to Walk Outside Nick Offerman Dutton

10. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America Matt Kracht Chronicle

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.