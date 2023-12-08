Social issues, climate change, and even humor showed up on dance stages this year

Politics was in the air this year on dance stages in Greater Boston and out in the Berkshires at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival. Choreography that challenges racism, militarism, corporate greed, and climate change has been around for a while, but we saw more of it than ever in 2023. Dances set to pop songs also reached a new high, and there was the usual batch of “evening-length” pieces running 50 to 70 minutes. One quality that always seems to be in short supply was humor, but some of that was on offer as well.

The “message” works ranged from Micaela Taylor’s 15-minute “Snap,” set to James Brown hits and addressing social conformity, to Bill T. Jones’s 65-minute “Curriculum II,” which attempted to explore “the historical and persistent connection between race and technology and the pursuit of what is human.” Baye & Asa’s “The One to Stay With” came with an extended anti-corporate program note that did little to clarify the intriguing if enigmatic action on stage. Nanine Linning’s Boston Ballet–commissioned “La Mer” used Claude Debussy’s tone poem and section titles like “The Luring Call of Greed” and “Oil Spill Song of the Sirens” to tell its story of what we’re doing to our oceans. Unfortunately, it was, like “Curriculum II” and “The One to Stay With,” both one-dimensional and overcomplicated.

"Rome & Jewels" a hip-hop version of "Romeo and Juliet" by Rennie Harris' Puremovement dance company at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Kyle Abraham’s “Are You in Your Feelings?” and Rennie Harris’s “Nuttin’ but a Word” addressed racism; Oona Doherty’s “Navy Blue” dealt with global strife and political oppression; Stefanie Batten Bland’s “Look Who’s Coming to Dinner” expressed skepticism about the 1967 Stanley Kramer film, especially the feel-good ending.

In a lighter vein, Nacho Duato’s three-minute take on sexual politics, “Violoncello,” began with Johann Sebastian Bach seating himself in a chair. When a woman carrying a stick walked past, he pulled her on onto his knee and played her as if she were a cello.

Paul Taylor Dance Company performs 'Company B' at the Shubert Theatre as part of Celebrity Series of Boston. Ron Thiele

And Paul Taylor’s World War II-themed “Company B” offset the doomed “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and the backdrop of men marching to war with a puppy-dog-cute “Pennsylvania Polka” and a swivelhipping “Rum and Coca-Cola.” Humor, even the dark sort that Taylor favored, always helps the message go down.

“Company B” was backed by Andrews Sisters hits. In 1991, when Taylor created the piece, choreographing to pop music was hardly new. George Balanchine had adopted George Gershwin (without the lyrics) for his 1970 ballet “Who Cares?” Twyla Tharp had gone to the Beach Boys for “Deuce Coupe” and Frank Sinatra for “Nine Sinatra Songs” and would go on to make a Broadway show, “Movin’ Out,” to Billy Joel.

Madelyn Ho performing in "Somewhere in the Middle." Whitney Browne

Mark Morris has already set “Pepperland” to the Beatles; this year, songs by Burt Bacharach and Hal David provided the score for his “The Look of Love.” We also got Micaela Taylor’s “Snap,” Justin Peck’s “Become a Mountain” (Dan Deacon) and “Everywhere We Go” (Sufjan Stevens), Trey McIntyre’s “Blue Until June” (Etta James), Alejandro Cerrudo’s “Pacopepepluto” (Dean Martin), Dwight Roden’s “Star Dust” (David Bowie), Rodrigo Pederneiras’s “Gil Refazendo” (Gilberto Gil), and Amy Hall Garner’s “Somewhere in the Middle” (Duke Ellington, Sara Vaughan, Count Basie, Bill Evans).

It was hard not to be moved by Maria Ambrose and Devon Louis slow-dancing to Evans’s “Lucky to Be Me”; it was hard not to smile when Morris had everyone march in military formation to “Walk On By.” I can still see Pedro Garcia nailing tipsy pirouettes and barrel turns to James’s “One for My Baby,” and Guzmán Rosado waggling his naked butt to “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie.”

On the other hand, they don’t always stick with you. One piece that was memorable from the start, and that we’re fortunate enough to see every year, is Alvin Ailey’s 1960 “Revelations.” Credit the movement Ailey created but also the gospel music he chose.

LaTasha Barnes (center) and members of her dance company during a performance of "The Jazz Continuum." Robert Torres

Some choreographers looked to their heritage. In “The Jazz Continuum,” LaTasha Barnes reminded us that the Lindy Hop was born in Harlem in 1928. Before making “Gira,” Pederneiras immersed himself in Umbanda, an Afro-Brazilian religion that combines elements of spiritism, Candomblé, and Roman Catholicism.

Boston Ballet in Akram Khan's reimagined Vertical Road. Theik Smith

For “Vertical Road,” Akram Khan drew on the Sufi tradition and Persian poet and philosopher Rumi. The most successful of these works was Hervé Koubi’s “Ce qui le jour doit à la nuit” (“What the Day Owes the Night”), in which the Cannes-born choreographer reconnected with his Algerian roots to create a communal desert hymn.

There were imaginative choices that paid off. Rennie Harris’s “Rome and Jewels” reset “Romeo and Juliet” in hip-hop Philadelphia; the piece skimped on the storyline, but the combination of street dance and street Shakespeare was so dope, it didn’t really matter. Circa’s “Sacre” revisited the iconic Igor Stravinsky ballet; the dancing tightroped between the horizontal of collective agitation and the vertical of striving upward, and the choreography was as demanding, in its own way, as what Vaslav Nijinsky created for the Ballets Russes in 1913.

Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater performing "Nuttin' but a Word" in the 2023 Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. Jamie Kraus Photography

Ladies of Hip-Hop in d. Sabela Grimes' "Parable of PassAge" in the 2023 Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. Jamie Kraus Photography

Kwikstep and Rokafella opened Jacob’s Pillow’s “Hip-Hop across the Pillow” program with “Thief of Hearts,” a comic interlude that used breakdancing moves to embellish its story about a bumbling pair of crooks out to steal a diamond. Eric Gauthier’s “ABC” was a romp through the ballet lexicon that charmed with its slapstick rhythmic timing, its juxtaposition of word sequences, and its unruffled, effortless dancing.

Dorrance Dance in "45th & 8th" at the 2023 Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. CHISTOPHER DUGGAN

The kinetic tapping of Dorrance Dance and Subject:Matter made movement the message. At the other end of the simplicity spectrum, Compagnie Käfig’s “Pixel” combined various dance genres, acrobatics, and a circus sensibility with the trailblazing wizardry of digital projection.

And Oona Doherty’s solo piece “Hope Hunt and the Ascension into Lazarus” saw a body tumble out of a Chevy sedan outside Jacob’s Pillow’s Ted Shawn Theatre before the show even started. Once the audience was seated inside, Sati Veyrunes unspooled a stunning array of disaffected, working-class personalities.

Amid all this, classical ballet held its own. For “Trois Gnossiennes,” Hans van Manen created a quirky duet to counterpoint Erik Satie’s chastely hypnotic piano composition. Jorma Elo’s reworked “Bach Cello Suites” served up a sunny celebration of the composer’s genius; Paul Taylor’s “Brandenburgs” went a step farther with its riff on Balanchine’s “Apollo.”

Boston Ballet's Ji Young Chae in Rudolf Nureyev's "Don Quixote." Rosalie O'Connor

And Boston Ballet’s outstanding “Don Quixote” and “Sleeping Beauty,” each with Ji Young Chae and Jeffrey Cirio heading the opening-night cast, made the case for traditional productions of 19th-century story ballets.

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com.